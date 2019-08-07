Insurance Age

C-Quence launches new directors and officers liability policy

InsurTech Futures: The MGA has also automated management liability policy wordings for some types of firms.

C-Quence has launched a standalone directors and officers liability policy aimed at mid-market private and public limited companies.

The product is also available on the company’s underwriting platform C-Q Elements.

Additionally, the digital managing general agent announced its intention to launch a “comprehensive” property and casualty proposition later in the year.

Wordings
The latest update to C-Q Elements includes the automation of management liability policy wordings for different types of organisations.

This covers micro businesses, non-profits, limited liability partnerships, and public limited companies.

The changes were rolled out as part of C-Quence’s commitment to updating its platform every six weeks.

Gregory Firnau, head of product development at C-Quence, commented: “We believe this is the first time that such a broad range of legal entity types has been catered for on an automated platform with the minimum of information necessary from the broker.

“For example it only takes two minutes to create, bind and deliver customer specific policy, subject to two eligibility questions.”

Vision
C-Quence was founded in March 2018 by Jacqueline McNamee, former managing director of AIG UK.

Its underwriting platform C-Q Elements was launched in January 2019.

According to the company, C-Q Elements utilises high-quality third party data, a significantly reduced question set for quotes and underwriting with automated pre-bind compliance checks.

