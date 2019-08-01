Lloyd's announces new cohort of 11 InsurTechs

InsurTech Futures: The teams will receive mentoring and the opportunity to test their products as part of the Lloyd's Lab programme.

Lloyd’s has announced that 11 InsurTech teams have joined the market’s Lloyd’s Lab incubator.

The latest cohort is made up of ClimaCell, Digital Fineprint, Flock, Floodflash, Hyperexponential, INARI, Insurdata, Oasis, Phinsys, Praedicat and Tautona AI.

Four are based outside of the UK: Climacell and Praedicat come from the US, Tautona joins from South Africa and INARI hails from Spain.

Lloyd’s Lab, now its third session, is a ten-week programme that offers mentoring and advice to InsurTechs.

The first session launched back in September 2018.

Experimental

The latest group of 11 were whittled down from 130 applications, including a shortlisting stage of 24 groups who presented their ideas to experts across the market.

The teams will be hosted in a co-working space in the Lloyd’s building, and will be given the opportunity to test their products and services in live market environments.

Bruce Carnegie-Brown, chairman at Lloyd’s, said: “We see a huge opportunity to partner with the brightest and best talent from the technology sector to develop new ideas, new ways of working and of serving our customers.

“Nowhere is this more keenly felt than in the Lloyd’s Lab, where talent, technology and capital intersect so creatively.”

The third session of Lloyd’s Lab officially kicks off on 2 September.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.