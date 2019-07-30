Google: Brokers are an important part of the value chain

We talk with David Black, MD financial services at Google UK, about how the tech giant sees insurance evolving, disruption, and the place for brokers in a tech-led world.

Tech disruption is a topic on everyone’s lips. It feels like a tech-enabled product or InsurTech is being launched every day, with the pace of change only increasing.

Google is one big name that has taken a keen interest in the potential for technological innovation in the insurance industry.

When Google-owner Alphabet invested a nine-figure sum in software house Applied Systems in October 2018, concerns were raised about the place of brokers in the tech giant’s visions for the industry.

Last week, David Black, MD financial services at Google UK, wrote an illuminating blog for Insurance Age about how brokers can succeed in the emerging digital landscape.

We spoke with Black again about innovation in insurance and how all participants can ensure their success going forward.

Could you give us an overview of how you see the UK insurance market?

There’s so much digital innovation going on in the insurance world. The businesses and partners that we work with are looking to use digital to reach their customers in completely new ways.

Behind the scenes, insurers are increasingly looking to use technology like machine learning to help run their businesses better and more efficiently and faster.

What are the challenges companies face in reaching new customers?

A consumer buying insurance, on average, now uses 11.7 sources of information to make their purchase decision. The vast majority of consumers take about a month to make that decision.

There’s such an opportunity for insurers to really understand what is that path to purchase and then how can they play at all of those moments that matter.

The advice I give to brands is show up, wise up, and speed up. Show up: are you there at all of those moments to reach the consumer? Wise up: are you understanding data? Speed up: unless your business is moving at the speed of internet innovation, the risk is getting left behind.

How are consumers presently choosing insurance and how do you expect that to change?

Consumer behaviour is changing. Today’s consumers are more curious than ever before.

They’re more impatient than ever before. If a site takes over five seconds to load, consumers are likely to abandon that site. In the financial services category, we’ve seen that where businesses shave a second off load time, they get a 27% improvement rate in conversions.

Consumers are much more demanding as well. In our searches, some of the top rising search terms are people searching for the ‘best’ – the ‘best’ insurance.

Are brokers and other intermediaries at risk of being left behind?

At the moment, we see all of the parts of that value chain still playing an important role. There are consumers that will go directly to an insurer – they know the brand.

There are a number of stages in the insurance-buying process and in the value chain that are increasingly digitised. How will that play out? It’s difficult to say, but you do know that where businesses are investing in digital innovation, that will give them the best possible chance of success.

How can an insurance brand best disrupt the market?

For me, it’s all about looking to the data. Where businesses are understanding consumer behaviour, and then they’re innovating based on that, they’re getting ahead. We see that across all of the industries and categories that I’ve worked in.

What role does technology play in moving the industry forward?

The role of mobile is important. More than half of financial services searches are now on mobile.

We did some amazing work with LV over the last year. They’ve made their site load 7x faster on mobile, which had some amazing business results for them. It increased their car insurance start quote rate on mobile by 38%. It increased their home insurance start quote rate on mobile by 25%. It increased their completion of car insurance quotes on mobile by 30%.

Think about the power of mobile to turn an insurance brand’s mobile site into the most important shop window. We’re seeing that increasingly done.

Is the strong regulatory environment in insurance off-putting to a company like Google that wants to innovate?

Our goal is for Google to be a helpful organisation that can help to connect end-consumers with the information or the products and services that they’re looking for at the moments that matter to them.

We’re mindful of regulation and oversight when we’re working with our partners. At the same time, used well and wisely and for the benefit of consumers and in line with regulations, that is exactly what our technology and tools have helped those partners to do.

What will Google’s next steps in insurance be?

We want to continue to partner with everyone in the space. We’ve been on that journey, starting by partnering with the larger organisations and working increasingly now across the whole of the industry.

Your blog with Insurance Age talked about advertising on TV being a barrier to smaller firms achieving exposure. Will there be a similar saturation point online in the future?

The really amazing thing about digital is that whether you’re a small business or a global brand, there are ways of marketing online that help you to reach the customers and audiences that you’re looking for.

I don’t foresee that saturation moment because, actually, one of the joys of the internet is that it’s so precise, measurable and accountable. We really see that in insurance.

There are different digital solutions for everyone, and all of the experience that we’ve got is just how well and powerful that works for insurers.

David Black is managing director of financial services at Google UK.