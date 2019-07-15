Chris Guillaume formally hands over CEO role

He stepped down as CEO earlier this year but will remain as an NED in the company.

Chris Guillaume, formerly CEO of software house Open GI, has now left the CEO role to become an NED.

When Guillaume left the CEO position in May this year it was revealed he would take up a non-exec role.

New lead

Simon Badley succeeded Guillaume as CEO on the 2 July and, following a small period of overlap, Guillaime exited the CEO position on Friday (12 July).

A spokesperson confirmed his exit following an announcement on Companies House.

The new CEO joins the firm from a UK CEO position at Iress, he has also been CEO of Avelo which was bought by Iress in 2013.

Prior to Avelo, Badley worked at Aviva, holding a number of senior leadership positions within sales, marketing and operations.

Guillaume has been at Open GI since 1999 and held various board positions until he became CEO of the firm in 2009, Insurance Age wrote a profile on him last year.

Speaking when the role change was announced in May Guillaume commented: “We have been fortunate to recruit such an experienced CEO as Simon and believe that he will make a significant and immediate impact on the industry.

“It has been a pleasure seeing Open GI change and grow over the years for the benefit of our customers and staff and I’m convinced Simon will continue that momentum.”

