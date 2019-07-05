In-depth - claims: The tech frontline

How can brokers use tech to manage claims and help customers prevent them? Martin Friel investigates

Part and parcel of any claims proposition has to include a focus on fraud. Of course, brokers have always had a part to play here but their involvement in claims requires them to adopt a more fundamental role, particularly where they have secured delegated authority to manage claims beyond first notification of loss (FNOL).

“Before a broker secures delegated authority in claims, they need to have the anti-fraud mechanisms in place,” says Neil Daniel, senior technical manager and head of fraud at Harris Balcombe.

“They have to see anti-fraud as their responsibility as they are the ones actually handling the claims and as fraud is a massive cause of leakage, insurers will want to audit them regularly.”

Which is all well and good but how do brokers go about building a robust anti-fraud programme?

Delving into data

For most, the investment will be in data analytics and AI and there are several established fraud analytics tools out there, with Hunter, (Experian), Sira (Synectics Solutions) and Detica NetReveal, (BAE Systems) among the most prevalent.

But experts warn that brokers can’t simply rely on the data and its automated analysis to identify fraud.

“For me it is the interpretation of the analytics that is paramount,” says Steve Crystal, head of financial crime at Sedgwick International UK.

“That needs to be right first time to ensure the correct customer journey in a claim.”

And Brendan Gillooly, head of investigation and counter fraud at Quadra Claims Services, warns that relying on even well-established fraud checklists is fraught with danger.

“I’m not a fan as they can generate too many false positives,” he says. “They can be great, but it takes a finer eye for detail to look at that indicator and understand if it really is an issue or not.”

For him too, the combination of the anti-fraud tools and the application of a human interpretation is crucial.

Tech solutions

But it is not just in the realms of anti-fraud where tech is making an impact in claims. There is a growing (but hesitant) digital market where brokers appear to be well placed to take advantage – connected homes.

Jay Borkakoti, director of home insurance at LexisNexis Risk Solutions UK believes that tools such as connected doorbells or leak detectors seem to be a good fit for brokers keen to influence the FNOL process.

He says there are two clear benefits of connected devices in the home – getting real time alerts to incidents and the ability to prevent the claim happening in the first place.

“This is a more natural ground for brokers as they are the gatekeeper for the customer,” he says.

“This has the opportunity to allow brokers to really differentiate themselves but at the moment, the execution is difficult as the infrastructure to support it doesn’t exist.”

However, he does see at least one area where early adoption may be more feasible, and it just so happens that it is a market where brokers already have a strong foothold.

“The main case use, I think, is in the high net worth market. That is under 10% of the household market but someone could use it as a testing ground for the application of connected devices to managing claims,” he says.

Managing claims and conflicts While managing claims can be attractive to many brokers, those who are operating under a delegated authority should be careful of stumbling into conflicts of interest in their dual representation of the client and the insurer. Luckily, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has looked into this and produced some valuable advice for brokers finding themselves in this position. ICOBS Rule 8.3.3.G states that when a broker has delegated authority for claims handling and is not acting for the client in relation to a particular claim, the client must be informed that the broker is acting on behalf of the insurer. That may seem obvious to brokers, but to avoid any confusion and conflict, Biba outlines how they can be removed with clear written agreements which set out: the obligations of the broker to the insurer;

the obligation on the part of the broker to identify conflicts of interest; and

a mechanism by which to resolve conflicts between the broker, its clients and the insurer.

Claim prevention

Even though the full exploitation of this kind of tech appears to be for the future, there are some products out there that brokers can provide to their clients to help mitigate or even prevent a claim happening in the first place.

For example, SmartKey is an app-enabled piece of equipment, attached to keys, which sends an alert when the connection between device and the app is broken. It allows the customer to track the last known location of the keys and FNOL, locksmith and emergency support can all be managed from the app.

There are a host of similar devices out there which, brought together, can start to supplement a broker’s own claims management and prevention services.

However, add ons like this cannot replicate a genuine claims service and any broker looking to market themselves on that basis must be prepared to invest in the necessary technology and the people to ensure they are genuinely adding value to the process and don’t find themselves acting as just another hurdle in the effort to settle a claim.