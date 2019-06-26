Nigel Phillips pledges continued focus on organic growth at CDL Group

Commercial director says the business has been working to create a more proactive customer experience.

Nigel Phillips, commercial director of CDL Group, has stated that a focus on organic growth over the past five years has been a driver behind the software house’s rise in profits in 2018.

Phillips told Insurance Age: “What we have been particularly trying to focus on is delivering that sort of proactive customer experience by using data and these types of technology like machine learning and deliver the right products that consumers really want.”

The business reported an increase in pre-tax profit of 4% as well as a rise in turnover for the year ending 30 September 2018.

Technology

During 2018 the firm invested in its Chorus mobile platform, which uses technology to provide insurance recommendations.

Phillips added: “Today technology requires collaboration and partnerships with a number of different vendors such as Cloud providers, such as data solutions that all go hand-in-hand to provide that solution.

“We work with a lot of technology partners and organisations like AWS, elastic with elastic search suite of products, organisations like Dinatrace who are global tech titans and we make sure that our involvement and activity utilises those latest changes in technological capability, so we work very closely with organisations such as those.”

Strategy

He detailed that CDL Group’s work with brokers is focused around providing greater access to data and providing personalisation services as well as utilising automated decision engines to give consumers the right product at the right time and digital services.

Commenting on CDL’s strategy going forward, Phillips concluded: “We are continuing on the path of the strategy that we’ve set out - looking to continue our organic and strong growth.”

