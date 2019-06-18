Brokers confused by insurtech hype

One-in-ten brokers say insurtech has ‘little relevance’ to them

Brokers believe it is difficult to know where to invest in insurtech to get maximum return on investment.

That was one of the key findings of a recent survey by Insurance Age for Close Brothers Premium Finance, which found that almost half (44.4%) of respondents fell into this camp.

The survey of 562 intermediaries also unveiled that 16.7% went as far as to say it was ‘too expensive and returns too uncertain to justify investing in presently’; while 11.6% described it as ‘largely hype, with little relevance to broking’.

Respondents were split with 62% commercial, 11% personal lines and 27% mixed.

When asked to tick the statement/s that was/were closest to their opinion, more positively 35.6% believed that brokers that ‘invest in insurtech will be the future winners’; although a mere 4% asserted it will be the saviour of the broking industry.

Embracing tech

Sharon Bishop, CEO at Close Brothers, commented: “It isn’t a surprise to see some reacting very positively and others not having embraced technology yet.

“The significant thing in the broking market is they actively use technology via the software houses. For us, we’ve made an investment in a seamless customer journey such as our payment services offering, which takes all the invoicing away from the broker and doing it in a quiet tech-driven way.”

She suggested that pairing up with software houses and premium finance providers, such as Close Brothers, was a way for brokers to access technology without needing to invest too much themselves.

The research also picked out the technology trends brokers were most and least familiar with. Automation led the way closely followed by the internet of things and artificial intelligence. Blockchain was the area brokers were least familiar with.

“[Some of this technology] may not be happening in the next two years but they need to be planning for what the world is going to look like,” suggested Bishop.

Another area that stood out was the positivity from the broker space about the future. The optimism didn’t catch Bishop unaware and she praised the entrepreneurial spirit of the broking community.

Positive outlook

Ninety percent of respondents were optimistic about the future (see box one), with 86.5% believing growth would come from an increased number of clients.

Bishop noted that alongside that upbeat attitude comes incredible skill and an ability to be agile and react to change: “There will be winners and losers but for the big players it is positive and for the smaller broker, who has built their business from scratch, there will be opportunities to sell at a good price and reap the rewards of their hard work over many years.”

Workplace culture and diversity was also explored. Bishop agreed there was a way to go on this; Fewer than half (44.7%) of respondents said that their business “respects the needs for employees to balance work and life outside work.”

However, almost 84% of brokers said their business has some strategy around mental health and wellbeing. Bishop praised the British Insurance Brokers’ Association for its work on mental health which is being highlighted at the conference.

Building on diversity

On diversity, 43.7% felt a diverse workforce was critical to building a successful business with 35% saying more needed to be done to attract a diverse workforce. Bishop said that it was important to focus on the whole diversity piece and not just gender but acknowledged work was needed to get more women into broking.

Finally, premium finance provision was also investigated by the research. Bishop was not shocked by the findings which found most brokers (75.1%) preferred a fully outsourced model with the service level and ease of doing business ranked as most important, higher than pricing.

“I am fanatical about making sure what we do provide in terms of delivery is spot on. Investment has been massively significant over the last few years and we are there to support brokers and their growth and we need to do that in a quiet, seamless, unobtrusive manner, so they can get on with the business of selling insurance.”