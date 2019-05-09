Gap and warranty insurance added to i-Wonder

Ray Vincent’s software platform is keen to speak to brokers active in the gap and warranty space.

Insurance comparison technology specialist i-Wonder has launched two products for Gap and Warranty insurance.

The provider detailed that the websites will allow customers to compare quotes and buy insurance online.

It also stated that i-Wonder has obtained the backing of one of the UK’s top four insurance comparison websites for launch and is working with a number of leading providers of Gap and Warranty insurance.

Panel

Alex Williams, Sales Director, i-Wonder, said: “We have a strong launch panel but are still keen to speak to any brokers or insurers which are active in the Car Gap and Warranty markets.”

“By harnessing the marketing power of the UK’s top price comparison websites we believe we can help customers get a fairer deal, and increase exposure for any reputable brokers and insurers who are looking to increase their market share in these products.”

Transactor founder, Ray Vincent, changed his job title to become CEO of i-Wonder in 2018 after selling Transactor to Open GI.

Following the Open GI sale in 2017 Vincent said that i-Wonder was set to expand into the SME commercial space following a restructure.

i-Wonder operates in four general insurance market sectors: niche partnership services with major UK aggregators (i-PAS); the i-Portal solution for scheme brokers; owner operated aggregation solutions for panel based scheme brokers; and software house integration for UK standard personal liners with the main four UK aggregators.

