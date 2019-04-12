InsurTech Futures: Guidewire's Laura Drabik discusses the impact of InsurTech on brokers

The vice president of business innovation at software platform, Guidewire, outlined key InsurTech trends and explained how brokers can use technology to get ahead.

Guidewire see Drabik as their eyes and ears in the InsurTech space and she talked to Insurance Age about this exciting section of the industry.

Though she stated that the U.K. is second to the U.S. for exciting start-ups she believes that: “In the past five years insurance got exciting.”

One of the major themes that she has identified is the rising interest in services on-demand, coinciding with the movement of customers as owners of risk to users of risk.

Collaboration

With a look to the future, the VP also suggested that there would be a lot more collaboration between InsurTechs and carriers.

She explained that this is to help the market to stay well-funded, combining “the best of both worlds” (funding and knowledge).

Although she commented that there could be exciting unicorn companies emerging out of the woodwork, efficiency gains were highlighted by her, illustrating that these could include: more automation; extending a service and extending a workflow.

Options

​​​​​​​Addressing the relationship between brokers and Insurtech, Drabik declared: “It’s not InsurTech or nothing, it’s about options, its about serving customers how they want to be served.

“Even where small business are concerned, those small business owners want choice, they want to talk to a human, eyes & ears for the brokers.

Broking and InsurTech

In order for brokers to keep pace with advancements, she advised that they should get educated and stay informed, suggesting that knowledge should ease fear and that technology risks “grow with complexity over time”.

“InsurTech is about empowering the human, it doesn’t replace the human.

“It lifts and shifts the human to more valuable work.

“It’s not about competition, it’s a collaboration.”

This idea of collaboration also applies to the InsurTech area as a whole, with the recent creation of association, InsurTech UK which has been set up to give those in this space a voice.

