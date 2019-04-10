InsurTech Futures: CFC launches UK digital health insurance product

Specialist provider has created a health and technology underwriting team to work on the policy.

CFC Underwriting has announced that it is now offering its specialist digital health product, which has previously been limited to American brokers, in the UK.

The policy offers affirmative cover for bodily injury that has emerged as a result of advice given by companies and health professionals and/or bodily injury that has emerged due to technology failures and cyber events.

Its pre-existing cyber and privacy cover is also included as standard with additional cover for technology E&O, breach of contract, self-monitoring healthcare devices and cover for failure to perform.

A spokesperson for CFC confirmed that the product is sold exclusively through broker.

Healthcare team leader at CFC Underwriting, Tim Boyce told Insurance Age that the product looks at combining health and technology underwriting teams to deal with a new and relatively unknown market.

“It’s like cyber was ten or twenty years ago,” he added.

Boyce noted that one of the speed bumps the product has faced so far is that though the product was originally only provided to American firms, these have branches across the world and every country has different data privacy laws for example GDPR in the UK.

Audience

The UK product is targeted at any size firm working as part of NHSX, a public sector initiative designed to bring health technology firms and NHS trusts together.

Boyce commented: “If you want to disrupt an industry you have to go to small businesses.”

He added that digital healthcare disrupts the “archaic insurance industry” and “helps it to evolve”.

“This is where healthcare is going, traditional industries are going to look different in the next ten or twenty years, it’s very much about what is going on in the future.”

Background

In the past the specialist provider has looked at health in relation food and drink manufacturing clients. CFC’s Natasha Catchpole wrote a blog about how brokers with these types of clients should have a product-recall ready in case there is an issue with allergens.

In regards to cyber as a cover, last year the firm joined forces with Biba to create a cyber insurance guide for brokers.

