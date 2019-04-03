Report stresses importance of broker advice on cyber cover

Research reveals nearly a third of UK businesses have experienced security breaches or attacks in the past year.

Thirty-two percent of businesses have identified security breaches or attacks in the last year, according to a report from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.

According to the Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2019, medium and large firms were the most likely to be victims of breaches and/or attacks.

The report highlighted the importance of broker recommendation as a motivator for businesses to buy a cyber insurance policy.

On average the yearly cost for firms that lost their data or assets during breaches was £4,180, this rose to £9000 for larger organisations.

The research also revealed that 31% of medium-sized firms now have cyber insurance, compared to 19% in 2018, with the figure for large businesses growing to 35% (2018: 25%).

However, the overall proportion of businesses remains relatively low at 11%.

Brokers

Co-founder and CEO of cyber insurance MGA, Bewica, Eva Berg-Winters said: “Nearly one third of businesses being subject to an attack shows this is a problem that can’t be ignored by anyone.

“There is a far greater risk of businesses being hit by the cyber crime pandemic than by almost any other type of insurable risk.”

She continued: “Cyber protection is a business issue, not a tech issue. It is something that all brokers should be talking about as part of their general conversations about risk with all their clients.”

Cyber row

Cyber has been a major talking point in the insurance sector lately, following on from a report by insurance governance consultancy Mactavish claiming cyber policies have “major flaws”.

Market experts and providers responded stating they were “perplexed” by the findings which were described as “scaremongering”.

Last month Mactavish chief executive officer Bruce Hepburn called on the sector to guarantee that the flaws the firm had found in cyber insurance policies will never be used as reasons to refuse pay-outs on cyber insurance claims in an open letter.

Huw Evans, director general of the Association of British Insurers (ABI) was unhappy with the points Mactavish raised and wrote in a letter to Hepburn that he believed Mactavish had “fundamentally misinterpreted” how cyber insurance is provided as a product offering

