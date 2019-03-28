InsurTech Futures: SPB UK acquires Loyal Insurance and Square Pound

The affinity speciality has bought both the firms which include the Insurance2Go and Better Buy Insurance brands.

SPB UK, a subsidiary of affinity brand SPG Group, has bought brokers Loyal Insurance Services and Square Pound for an undisclosed sum.

Owners of the brands Insurance2Go and Better Buy Insurance respectively, Loyal Insurance Services and Square Pound are providers of online insurance. Both brands focus on mobile phone and gadget cover.

The SPG Group stated that the acquisitions should help it to grow and enable it to strengthen their digital marketing profile.

Customers

It has further said that the deal will not directly impact SPB UK’s existing clients and customers, but should bring benefits in regards to size, scale and service capabilities.

At this point in time SPB UK has no plans to change the Insurance2Go and Better Buy brands and founders of the firm, Duncan Spencer and Gary Beeston will continue to manage it.

Lorraine Higham, managing director of SPB UK, said: “This acquisition will allow us to enrich our expertise in digital marketing, accelerating the digitalisation of our affinity solutions and further growing our business.”

SPB operates as a broker and offers affinity insurances and services for more than 100 brands, with a presence in 17 countries: Austria, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Morocco, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Tunisia, the United Kingdom and the USA.

SPB is an independent family-held company founded in 1965 by the Guian Family and operates on a white label basis.

