InsurTech Futures: Broker Insights becomes associate member of Biba

The two firms hope the Broker Insights platform will help Biba's regional broker members to become more visible to insurers.

Broker Insights has joined the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) as an associate member.

The Broker Insights solution will be free for brokers, with both organisations hoping that it will give regional brokers more visibility with insurers including Ageas, Axa, Hiscox, Ecclesiastical, QBE and Zurich.

The Broker Insights platform went live last October and now hosts 120 regional broker offices, securely providing anonymised customer information to partner insurers.

It was founded by former Aviva broker distribution director Fraser Edmond and combines technology and regional broker customer data to give insurers insight into the UK commercial broker market, bridging the customer information gap between insurers and brokers.

Biba explained that the two firms have shared aims including: to help with changing market practices; support small and start-up brokers and maximise opportunities using InsurTech.

Data

According to the trade body, Broker Insights could potentially help its members to understand their data as they try to increase visibility among their partner insurers and endeavour to present insights to brokers using the data the organisations gather.

Biba and Broker Insights hope that the joint venture will also support data analytics and information management.

Edmond commented: “By the simple, practical application of technology and use of data we believe we can genuinely level the playing field for regional brokers in terms of access to and attention from leading insurers.

“We believe we can drive real efficiencies for brokers and insurers alike by better connecting them at the right times for the right clients.”

Andy Thornley, Biba head of corporate affairs and Biba’s innovation lead commented: “We have worked with Broker Insights on projects to raise awareness about the opportunities that come from InsurTech and innovative thinking.”

Technology

Biba has been very interested in InsurTech over the past few months, outlining in their 2019 manifesto that it wants to utilise InsurTech to create opportunities.

Late last year it joined forces with InsurTech start-up Honcho.

Earlier this month an InsurTech partnership between Biba and search directory Worry+Peace was also created.

