InsurTech Futures: Brolly unveils new feature to streamline insurance products

Brolly has launched a new life inventory feature on its app which it said helps customers to keep track of the different things they have insured.



Called, Assets, customers are now able to see a snapshot of various aspects of their life, such as where they live, transportation methods and personal possessions as well as link these to their insurance policies.



Brolly found that British consumers spend on average £180 per month on insurance, or £2,160 per year across four insurance products.



It detailed that the most common were motor, travel, home and life.



Provider

The London-based digital insurance app’s figures also revealed that 40% of people purchase products spread over three different insurance providers, rather than all with one provider.



“With so many areas of life to keep on top of, it’s easy to forget what you’re insured for and only realise you’re missing cover when you need to make a claim,” said Phoebe Hugh, CEO and founder, Brolly.



“Nobody wants to spend two hours phoning around insurance companies to find out who your car is insured with. With Assets we give customers an easy way to organise their insurance to fit into their everyday lives.”



The new feature is free to use and available immediately to iOS users in the UK, according to the InsurTech company.



Statistics

Brolly also said that from early in 2019, customers will be able to share Assets with others.



For example, customers will be able to share the family car asset with their partners, or the home asset with flatmates they’re sharing contents insurance with.



Brolly launched in November 2017 after closing a £1m fundraising round led by Valar Ventures, Pi Labs and Entrepreneur First that July.



