Roundtable: The tech revolution

Brokers are well placed to take advantage of the technology transforming the way customers buy insurance. Our panel of experts tell Martin Friel what challenges the industry faces

Attendees Paul Bennett

Schemes and underwriting director, NDML Joanna Caskie

Head of product, Applied Systems Simon Harrow

Head of digital strategy and innovation, iGO4 Nick Houghton

Group managing director, JM Glendenning Joel Markham

Head of broker distribution, Ageas Ashwin Mistry

Executive chairman, Brokerbility Paul Moors

Group CEO, Bollington Philip Nunn

Marketing and strategy, Polaris Joe Sultana

MD, broker solutions, Applied Systems

Is the market still viewing digital innovation as a disruptive element or is it looked at more positively now?

▶ Joe: Initially, disruption was everywhere and the InsurTech side of the business was almost feared. What we are seeing is more and more brokers starting to collaborate with some of the InsurTech organisations out there. Some of these organisations also need help from traditional brokers as that is where the true expertise is and brokers we are working with looking at specific niches and looking at how InsurTech can help their niche.

Is that something that brokers in the room would see as a possibility, partnering with an InsurTech firm?

▶ Paul M: For many years brokers have collaborated with third parties to sell their products. It is only now that the collaboration is not just happening on the sales side but also on the back office and the underwriting side.

▶ Paul B: What I have seen from the broking side that is different to the insurer side is that brokers are prepared to take a chance. They are prepared to try something and see if it works whereas insurers want to go through 64 different stages and then decide they don’t want to do it.

▶ Ashwin: I don’t think that innovation is just in the lap of the tech companies – it’s in the lap of understanding customer journeys. Successful brokers will totally get what their customers want, what turns them on and what doesn’t turn them on. I want to get rid of this word disruption – it’s about responding to what the customers of today want.

▶ Joel: What customers want today is different from what they wanted even a year ago. It’s using the broker knowledge with the technology to adapt that process. Where InsurTech seems to be struggling is in the distribution.

Nick Houghton and Paul Bennett

So where are the opportunities that tech offers brokers? Is it just about the way you communicate with customers?

▶ Simon: I don’t think it’s tech – I think its culture. This industry is going through a similar transformation to what retail did in the early 2000s which is, the technology was available, but organisations were trying to find a way of deploying that technology in a way that felt safe and protected them.

What is interesting about this industry is that because it is financially regulated, the ability of those new entrants to cause the same disruption that happened in the retail space is really difficult. They’ve all run out of money before they get to scale.

▶ Paul M: Is this why it has developed more in the US where it is less regulated?

Joanna Caskie

▶ Simon: One hundred percent, yes. The important bit is that the expectation is not being shaped by the insurance industry but by other industries.

▶ Joe: We are not in control of this. It is being driven by the consumer because they are seeing what other industries are doing and they actually have some pretty powerful tools in their pockets today and they want to use them.

▶ Philip: There is a really good possibility that a lot of those InsurTech companies are going to run out of money before the insurer has got it through their board for permission to spend. You do have to find other vehicles and the broker channel is more entrepreneurial – they present a much better opportunity for start-ups to bring innovation into general insurance.

▶ Joel: It gets bandied around that claims is the shop window of insurance but lots of the InsurTech models deal with the first part – getting to the customer. It is amazing how you can use technology but it’s got to add value to the customer and that, at the claims stage, is what we should be making our industry famous for.

▶ Ashwin: What are we all trying to achieve? Where is the value? We are all talking about how we are going to attract the customer to come to us – we focus on driving the traffic to us but it should be on the other end. How are we going to satisfy the customer’s need when the worst happens? That really is the moment of truth. Are we trying to drive cost out or are we trying to add value to the end customer?

Philip Nunn and Joel Markham

Is the tech available and developed enough for brokers to take control of their own destiny or are they stuck in a situation where they are reliant upon third parties?

▶ Philip: We see a lot of start-ups come through and they hit a brick wall the minute they need to get to a broker channel. It is because the ecosystem is fragmented into a number of distributors. If I need critical mass, I have to deal with all four or five software houses and it’s not just about the cost of that – how do you coordinate with that many systems, approaches and delivery? It just becomes so complex and difficult. All that does is either close things down or add cost. We are actually seeing the cost of e-commerce going up – it is not cost effective for a broker to use or a consumer to consume and that is not what is supposed to happen with this technology. It’s supposed to bring the cost down.

Joe Sultana

▶ Nick: We are doing it the wrong way though aren’t we? We are trying to make the tech fit a 300-year-old product. The risk is that at a point in time a product will evolve where the tech is just sitting behind it rather than trying to force this square peg into a round hole. It’s the transition from one to the other – will brokers do it, will insurers do it or will a new entrant to the market do it?

▶ Joe: Brokers are in the best position possible as they have that contact with the customer. The collaboration is key. It’s about buying in the way the consumer wants to. Whether it is buying online, face to face or over the phone, all of these things are okay, but there should be tech around that process to try to make it efficient.

▶ Joanna: A lot of what we see is that enhancement of trust with customers, efficiencies, driving down the cost and improving the overall profitability of your business. That’s where Applied is coming from – it’s about being able to meet that consumer demand and service your customers in a way that they want. This industry is behind others. Brokers feel like they need to have a digital strategy but they are not quite sure of what to do. Seeing everything they do around customer care going completely digital is not going to happen in our lifetime.

Quite often when sucked into tech conversations, there is so much focus at the front end. You want to know where the real win is right now? It’s in your back office Simon Harrow

Simon Harrow

Would anyone argue that the industry isn’t behind others?

▶ Nick: Insurers have changed dramatically from 20 years ago but brokers don’t look any different. If we had access to tech that allowed us to behave more efficiently and helped us as opposed to forcing it upon our customers or on the way we deal with insurers, we could pick the tech and plug it into our business. But it is so difficult to do that because we’ve got these legacy platforms tying our hands, we’ve got capacity providers tying our hands.

▶ Paul M: We do make decisions based sometimes not on what we want or what our client wants but what our systems allow us to do. We are hamstrung.

▶ Ashwin: We have managed to save quite a bit of cost because we have found a way to get to the end solution in a different way. So are brokers innovating enough? Are they willing to hire people like Simon, not just recruiting account execs, buying books of business and other brokers?

Ashwin Mistry and Paul Moors

▶ Simon: When I came into this role, one of the first things we brought in was a solution to try and get customers to self-serve on FAQs. On day one after it went live, we reduced the contact rate by 15%. That adds meaningful value to the business. Quite often when sucked into tech conversations, there is so much focus at the front end. You want to know where the real win is right now? It’s in your back office.

▶ Paul M: On the commercial side, we have got to start to develop a proper use of AI on things like validations because we’ve got so much in the back office that is not efficient, there have to be ways of moving some of the personal lines ideas and structures into the commercial offering.

▶ Joe: We have taken investment from Google – we are excited about the machine learning and the AI and what they’re going to teach us and our engineers about where we should be. We believe that is going to be a game changer for our business because we are going to have access to that expertise and I’m sure they are going to be challenging what we do as they have made a significant minority investment. But they still want to make a return – they are betting that the broker channel is going to do well as Applied only operates in the broker channel.