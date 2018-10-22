Hyperion launches new technology division

Hyperion X will also manage the group's third-party InsurTech investments.

Hyperion Insurance Group is set to launch a new technology-focused division to develop data, analytics and digital platform delivery.



The company said that Hyperion X, to be launched on 1 January 2019, was being established to bring enhanced products and services for clients and reduce the high cost of doing business.

The group added that Hyperion X will also manage Hyperion’s third-party InsurTech investments, as well as incubating its own start-up ventures.



New division

The new division will sit alongside its existing broking businesses Howden Broking Group and RKH Specialty (RKH) and managing general agent Dual.



It will be led by Barnaby Rugge-Price as chief executive officer (CEO) and Elliot Richardson as chairman.



Rugge-Price said: “There has been growing pressure on the cost of delivery across our industry which represents a great threat to us all but, at the same time, a great opportunity for those who can grasp it.”



He continued: “I hope that Elliot’s and my experience across the market spectrum will combine with our growing in-house analytics and technology capabilities to deliver a series of products and market platforms that address the needs of clients and markets.



“I believe the evolution of our industry’s proposition is the most important challenge we face, so when David asked me to lead Hyperion X, I eagerly accepted it as an opportunity to devote my time and energy to a critically important project.”



Leadership

Rugge-Price is currently CEO of RKH.

As of 1 January, Andy Bragoli will take over as CEO while Rugge-Price becomes chairman of RKH and Richardson will continue to lead RKH’s reinsurance business.



Bragoli is currently deputy CEO of RKH and has led RKH’s property and casualty business since its acquisition by Hyperion in 2015. He has been with the group since 1997.

Commitment

David Howden, CEO of Hyperion noted: “Hyperion X is a clear demonstration of our continued commitment to delivering the best solutions for our clients in the most cost-effective way. As a group, we have always embraced change.



“For us to continue as independent leaders in the markets in which we operate, investment in technology and data is critical.



“By combining our expertise in international insurance markets with improved business insights from data, we aim to enhance the products and services that we offer to our clients, to reduce the unacceptably high cost of doing business and to open up new markets.”

Expansion

As well as this new business arm, Hyperion has been busy expanding in recent months.



It bought a minority stake of 9.9% in Apollo Partners this June. Apollo Partners is the holding company for Lloyd’s managing agency Apollo Syndicate Management Limited.



