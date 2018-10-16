Applied Net 2018: Interview – Jeff Purdy

Jeff Purdy considers how tech platforms can keep up with the UK consolidation boom.

Consolidation is having a big impact on the UK market and for that reason UK brokers require technology platforms that are scalable and easy to integrate according to senior vice president, international operations at Applied Systems, Jeff Purdy.

“In the US the genesis of Epic was the need to support large global brokers who wanted a single platform which offered scalable and effective integration.

“We think it [consolidation] will have a very similar effect on the UK.”

In terms of UK market changes Purdy predicted that there would be “more of the same” when it comes to consolidation.

Private equity

He also said it was unsurprising that private equity was driving the consolidation boom and so keen on the UK broker sector.

“Markets that are good drive investment and broker distribution has proven to be a good place for private equity to invest in.”

He added: “What that means for us is that we need to have scalable platforms and be able to work with companies that have thousands of employees or just 100 people.”

Purdy also encouraged all UK brokers to focus on becoming truly digital and “enable the insured via mobile platforms plus run real analytics”.

Purdy remarked that the UK is ahead of the curve when it comes to consumer take-up of apps offered by brokers. He believes around 35-40% of customers whose broker uses the Applied TAM platform use the digital systems available to them. This cuts across both personal and commercial lines.

“It’s a mature market in the UK. There is high take-up of apps.”

He noted that all of the UK customers of Applied has chosen the digital package in order to be able to offer mobile technology their own customers.

Mature

He added: “There has also been a shift in the way commercial customers behave. In the US commercial customers using digital platforms is mature and it is being adopted in the UK.”

In terms of Epic, which was launched in July this year, Purdy agreed there had been some teething problems.

“Anyone launching any new platform who tells you there are no problems is not expressing the facts.”

However he stated that feedback from customers had been good with it being described as “fresh, new and easy”.

A-Plan is one client in the process of rolling out Epic. Purdy advised that the process was about 20% complete and would continue across Q1 and Q2 2019.

The business has also brought BHIB on-board. Purdy said the key differences are that A-Plan is a traditional High Street personal lines broker with a lot of bricks and mortar coverage whereas BHIB is more focused on commercial and SME.

According to Purdy more than 15 new customers from a number of UK brokers have attended the Applied Net 2018 conference which is taking place at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

The vice president said that one of the key differentiators of the Applied platform was that the system is able to service all types of brokers.

He also hinted that a new broker, this time with a strong personal lines footprint and links to aggregators, was also set to come on board with Epic. Two further brokers, which he described a “composites” with around 100 staff are also set to join Applied.

“When they are all live it will be a proof point that Epic can serve the whole market.”

He added: “The UK is ripe for change and our timing is spot-on.”

Disruption?

When it comes to new technology Purdy was positive about what new InsurTechs might be able to offer the market. He does not believe that negative ‘disruption’ is the only outcome.

He also encouraged the spirit of collaboration between incumbents and new organisations explaining that “anything that helps the end customer” should be explored.

“Time will tell if InsurTech changes disruption or enhances it,” he concluded.

