Applied Net 2018: Why brokers shouldn't fear automation

Expert believes tech development will aid job creation and allow time for creativity.

Brokers don’t need to fear job losses through automation, a conference heard.

Sharon Emek, former managing director of New York broker CBS, told the Applied Net conference in Nashville that AI would not make the roles of staff redundant.

“Automation does not mean fewer jobs, it means better jobs,” she said.

“It will mean that jobs will change, and even our working week will change. But humans will always be needed in a supervisory role.”

Positive

Emek, who now runs a work from home consultancy, explained that technology developments would offer a number of positive changes to the insurance market and counselled that would enable greater creativity: “People will have more time to develop creative, innovative products.”

She argued that insurers and brokers would still be required to do many tasks including managing people, using data to make better decisions and offering an empathetic response.

Change

In terms of how the work for brokers and providers could change Emek believes that the working week will shrink to between 25 – 30 hours and that the market will see greater use of bot technology. The facility can be used to gather and search data, prepare submissions and process paperwork.

Emek added: “It will enable you to have more time to use your knowledge and get to know your clients better. You will provide a much better service to your customers in addition to being more creative and having more time for family and friends.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.