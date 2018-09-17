Video: In Person with Nigel Phillips of CDL
The software firm's commercial director faces a barrage of questions in the quick-fire tech minute.
Phillips has to describe himself in a word, reveal which item of tech he could not live without and name which tech company he would love to work with that he hasn’t yet.
In a barrage of questions he also references Tom Cruise - but why?
Remember to catch up with the In Person interview where Phillips discusses InsurTech, building the broker of tomorrow today and what comes next.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on Technology
POLL: INSURER DUE DILIGENCE
Back to Top