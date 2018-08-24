InsurTech Futures Blog: 'InsurTech' hijacked by start-up disruptors

Andre Symes, director at Genasys Technologies UK, on InsurTech hype and why it shouldn't be about becoming the insurance “Uber”.

What does “InsurTech” really mean today?

It’s a question that brokers we’ve met around the country over the past few months constantly ask. Bedazzled by the hype and the headlines surrounding InsurTech, many confess that they simply don’t know what tech innovation is right for their business and their customers.

The trouble is, InsurTech has been positioned as the panacea for the insurance industry’s woes. As a result, the term “InsurTech” has been hijacked by start-up disruptors all touting their great idea that will change the insurance world overnight – and all, of course, looking for funding.

With an eye on the IP and potential price-earnings ratio, investors have invested millions to date.

Ideas

I wonder how many of these great ideas will actually transform into a viable solution that changes the way we do business?

I’m passionate about InsurTech – but I don’t believe in using new technology for technology’s sake. My company has always worked under the premise that in its most basic form InsurTech, is all about using smart technology to improve insurance propositions.

It should be about looking at real business problems and opportunities and using technology to streamline and solve them. Some of it may not be sexy and may not grab the headlines, but it may smooth a process that makes the customer’s life easier and positively influence revenue returns.

Of course the insurance industry has to innovate at an increasingly rapid rate simply to retain a competitive edge.

However, rather than putting all our chips down in a cycle of trying to continuously reinvent insurance, hoping to becoming the insurance “Uber”, shouldn’t we focus on building and selling fit-for-purpose insurance in such a way that it makes a real difference to policyholders, brokers, carriers and everybody that participates somewhere along the value chain without creating massive overheads, which – let’s be honest – our customers will end up funding somewhere down the line.

Start-ups

I’m not saying that we shouldn’t be encouraging and nurturing the start-ups. Fresh ideas and new energy can truly help invigorate the market.

What I am saying is that we shouldn’t confuse their activity with some of the real InsurTech development that can make a very real difference right now such as APIs, data intelligence, single view of customer, access anywhere, cloud databases … the list goes on.

This is all technology that is readily available to brokers and technology that can help them digitize their business, streamline their processes, secure their data and improve their customer proposition.

Perhaps this real InsurTech is already retro, so maybe we should just call it insurance technology instead and ignore the hype?

