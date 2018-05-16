Endsleigh picks SSP in five year deal

Broker moves away from maintaining its own software and infrastructure.

Endsleigh Insurance Services has gone live on SSP Broking in a five-year contract.

The software house stated it was supporting the student specialist broker in its growth strategy.

The process at the firm, which was bought by A-Plan from Zurich at the start of 2018, began in autumn last year and the first phase has now been completed.

Phases

SSP stated that the final two phases are due to be finished before 2019.

The technology company detailed that its offering includes risk selection and pricing, as well as fraud, validation and data enrichment.

SSP added that Endsleigh was moving away from maintaining its own infrastructure and software and that ditching the legacy system will allow the business to focus on growth.

Compete

Adrian Coupland, customer and marketing managing director at SSP said: “Our broking solution combines SSP’s 30 plus years’ experience of developing innovative broking technology with components from market-leading third party providers, and enables Endsleigh to compete more effectively in an evolving marketplace.

“It also demonstrates the broker’s progressive and forward-thinking approach to IT.”

Objectives

Jeff Brinley, CEO at Endsleigh added: “We are committed to providing our customers with value for money and a comprehensive range of products that meet their ongoing requirements.

“As our legacy system was constraining our ability to fully deliver on these objectives, we needed a complete solution for our future trading.”

