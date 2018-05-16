Griffiths & Armour leaves SSP for Acturis
Software company says the migration is now complete.
Griffiths & Armour has gone live with Acturis for its general insurance broking operation switching from SSP.
The software specialists detailed that the transfer for the Liverpool-headquartered broker included a full data migration of clients, policies, claims and documents as well as a bespoke scheme build including.
Over the moon
Jeff McCracken, sales and marketing director at Acturis commented: “We are over the moon to be working with the team at Griffiths & Armour Insurance Brokers, a well-respected and industry leading broker who have been on our target list for a number of years.”
Carl Edwards, partner, general insurance division at Griffiths & Armour added: “Our move to Acturis is an investment in the future of our business.
“This allows our team to focus on their areas of expertise whilst Acturis ensure a reliable, stable and leading edge technology solution to help us with our continued growth.”
