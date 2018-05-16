Biba 2018: Biba reveals ‘dating agency’ plans for InsurTechs

Service being developed with Covéa and Broker Direct.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) is working on a ‘dating agency’ which it claimed will help insurance brokers to find InsurTech partners.

The news came in CEO Steve White’s opening speech at the 2018 conference.

“If you’re a broker looking to embrace InsurTech, where do you start?” he asked. “Simply Googling InsurTech isn’t likely to give you optimal results.”

According to White, InsurTech firms looking to collaborate are facing the same issue.

“That’s where the idea of a dating agency was thought up by our cross-industry innovation group,” he explained.

Website

Details of how to access the yet to be launched service, which will only be for members, will be available on the Biba website.

Biba detailed that the offering will seek to put brokers in touch with InsurTech firms who are looking to partner with insurance brokers in a number of different areas.

It is being developed in partnership with the insurer Covéa with assistance from Broker Direct.

Simon Cooter, director of high net worth and commercial lines at Covéa said: “With a prototype ready to demo at Biba it is a great opportunity to get feedback from the wider insurance community.”

Preach

Andy Thornley, Biba’s head of corporate affairs, who heads-up InsurTech for the trade body, concluded: “This is our first foray in to becoming tech-innovators ourselves; it’s important that we practice what we preach and lead by example.

“As well as being an important project for Biba members, it will give us an idea of what it’s like to learn from iterations to get to a solution that really delivers on what we hope to achieve; building relationships between the InsurTech and incumbent communities.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.