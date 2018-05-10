Ray Vincent steps up as i-Wonder CEO

Vincent led sale of Transactor to Open GI in 2017.

Former Transactor boss Ray Vincent has taken over as chief executive officer at i-Wonder Group in a job swap that sees Steve Young become chairman.

Vincent was the founder of Transactor and part of the management team that built the software business to over £10m of turnover.

He led the firm through the sale to Open GI, which Insurance Age revealed in April last year, and left the business when the deal completed in August.

Disruption

i-Wonder was started in 2008 and Vincent was quick to praise Young’s role in establishing the business and achieving “impressive growth throughout its early years”.

Commenting on his return to day-to-day involvement with software post the sale of Transactor Vincent declared he was “ready for a challenge” looking forward to i-Wonder’s next phase of “businesses evolution” with it ready to bring “a bit of positive disruption into the market”.

He continued: “Our main focus is to continue to develop the partnership business with the UK’s big-four aggregators.

“Using our Insure My Stuff for Less brand, we also want to accelerate the development of niche aggregation, bringing innovative new solutions to market quicker.

“We are considering a whole range of personal and commercial covers which are ripe for introduction into the aggregation market.”

