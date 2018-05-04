Open GI sale predicted for this year

Industry expects another private equity backer.

Montagu Private Equity, which became the majority shareholder of Open GI in 2014 when backing a management buyout, is looking to sell up and according to one industry expert there are “at least five private equity businesses looking at a bid”.

They added: “I’m pretty sure that they [Montagu] are on the private equity trail and Open GI will be bought by P/E.”

According to the specialist the tender and bidding process remains open as another insurance insider agreed. “It will be this year,” they predicted stressing that it was unlikely in the very short term.

“It is more likely to be a private equity than trade deal,” they maintained.

The overwhelming consensus was that it will be a large US investor looking to get into the market.

US

One financial expert suggested any deal will “ultimately be a US firm, maybe this time or the next” explaining that it could be bought by a P/E firm and then resold again in another three to five years.

Asked what type of bidder was likely to succeed they responded: “I do not see the value in merging two technology businesses together,” adding: “But never say never.”

And concluded: “It would be a [US] firm in a similar industry such as banking or finance. It will be a straight race between finance/private equity and these.”

Open GI declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.

Changes

Previously, when speaking to Insurance Age for the April edition profile interview, CEO Chris Guillaume had been relaxed about potential upcoming changes.

He said for the interview: “Any business that has got a majority private equity owner will be sold at some point, it will change its shareholders as they need to realise value for their investors.”

Guillaume accepted then that the decision was ultimately one for Montagu and also acknowledged that in a curious way the exit process had started the minute Open GI signed up with the private equity firm.

“I’m relaxed on timing as we have a long-term plan,” he concluded at the time.

“We have got significant growth penned in for our business plan.”

