Cyber: Are you ready if you get hacked?

Learn everything you need to know at the Insurance Age Hack Day which is taking over the website on 26 April.

A cyber-attack can be a business’s worse nightmare. We have all seen reports of people and organisations being stripped of cash, data and reputation.

Insurance Age, in association with Aviva, believes it is mission critical for brokers to fully understand all the issues around cyber in order to protect themselves and their clients.

The above questions will be answered on 26 April. Sign up and tune in to live coverage throughout the day and keep focused on the Insurance Age website for a range of stories which explore the mind of a hacker and explain what can be done to counteract a variety of attacks including ransomware, phishing and spyware.

A series of virtual sessions will also offer access to insight from Europe’s number one ethical hacker, Jamie Woodruff. He has previously hacked into Facebook and shares his expertise in a keynote address. He will also be answering your questions on the day. Register now in order to submit your enquiries.

Safe

Cyber expert Alistair Murray of The Bureau will also explain why ignorance is no defence when it comes to cyber. He will also tell how you can educate your employees to protect themselves and keep your business safe.

The day also features a series of live webinars and those who have registered can submit questions to the panel of brokers, experts and Aviva specialists. The sessions cover:

Getting to grips with cyber: What do you need to know?

The essential role of the broker in preventing cyber attack

Cyber today; Cyber tomorrow

In addition the viewers will also be able to see a video explaining how social engineering works in the cyber arena and hear updates about how a hack can pan out if an attack takes place.

View the full agenda and sign up here for the #IAHackDay.