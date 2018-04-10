SSP confirms 5.5% price increase

Brokers angry at the rises which SSP blamed on an “unprecedented quantity” of regulatory change including GDPR.

Software house SSP is to increase its prices for brokers by 5.5%, Insurance Age can reveal.

The increases which took effect this month were confirmed by the tech provider which said increased regulatory changes, especially GDPR, had led to the price increases.

Steve Lathrope, chief executive officer, justified the increases and told Insurance Age: “The insurance industry has seen an unprecedented quantity of regulatory change over a short time frame, with the CMA requirements, as well as the IDD and the GDPR.”

He added: “Given the complex nature of the changes required to comply with the GDPR, we have had to make a small charge to our customers for the substantial work undertaken and the ongoing maintenance of software to support continued compliance.

“This charge will come into effect at the date of their next direct debit, effectively giving customers a month’s notice.”

Outages

The price changes follow the platform’s most recent outage on 29 March which left some of its customers struggling to work.

Since a major outage in 2016 users of the SSP Pure product have experienced a number of problems.

The provider insisted that it was focused on improving service and stability and delivering on its commitments to broker customers.

It also said that affected brokers were being compensated for the disruption.

Nightmare

Brokers reacted with anger to the increases. One who did not wish to be named in case it affected his relationship with SSP going forward said the outages had put a lot of strain on the business.

He said: “This August it will be two years [since the original outage] and it has been a nightmare especially for the team.”

He added: “It has been very unstable since the outage and each time I have asked why I get a different answer.

“We have lost data that SSP can’t recover.”

Letter

The broker said he was surprised to receive a letter the day after the most recent outage on 29 March saying that prices were going up.

Following last week’s outage he said he “would leave tomorrow” if it was possible to do so.

Another broker, who also wished to be anonymous echoed this sentiment.

The second broker explained: “The letter [about price increases] arrived on the morning of the last outage.”

The broker also argued that he had not got a month’s notice as the letter was dated 28 March and the price increases were effective from 1 April.

Lathrope noted that the organisation was moving forward with a “major investment programme”.

However, both brokers also said that if they could move from SSP to a new provider today they would do.

Despite this, SSP claimed that, despite the various service issues since 2016, many of its broker customers were sticking with it when the time comes to renew contracts.

The CEO added: “Of the brokers whose contracts have been due for renewal this financial year, the vast majority have decided to stay with SSP, and more are renewing each day, but we won’t rest until every customer is happy with every aspect of our service, every day.”

