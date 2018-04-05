Profile: Chris Guillaume, Open GI group CEO

Cracking the code: Following the acquisition of Transactor last year, Open GI group CEO Chris Guillaume explains what brokers can expect from the software house’s new proposition and tells how he went from “cutting code” to cutting deals

"Whether it is a bolt on or something transformational I am always on the lookout,” admits Open GI’s group chief executive officer Chris Guillaume on the topic of further acquisitions. Guillaume, unsurprisingly, is upbeat.

A year ago, as revealed by Insurance Age, Open GI agreed to buy Transactor – the deal completed in August – and this year it unveiled a technological offering, Mobius, which he believes will take the firm to a new level.

“I would look at anything if I think it would be good for the strategy and both businesses. We have got the backing,” he continues. “But you would need a willing seller.”

Buying and building

Discussions on the Transactor takeover first started in October 2016. In Guillaume’s opinion there were two particular reasons for striking the deal.

“The quite obvious one was they had taken a brave a decision to start building some brand new technology from the ground up. They executed that really well.

“Their problem wasn’t building it, it was getting it to market which was where we felt we could help.” In his view the united entity now has “by far and away the newest and best technology in our market”.

And secondly, this enlarged company would have access to new markets.

“Historically we have only sold software to brokers. The combined proposition also gives us a solution for MGAs and insurers.”

Mobius was launched in March and, maintaining the positivity, Guillaume describes it as drawing on the best of Open GI and Transactor, “super-exciting” and a change of strategy.

The ability to increase penetration with the ever growing MGA market and to expand with insurers is undoubtedly sensible and attractive for the software house. Clearly he wants to grow the broker book too. However among the key components he flags that Mobius can be used as a whole or in parts and as such in tandem with other suppliers.

All the big conspiracy theories didn’t happen because it was never going to happen. It would have been crazy and we would have destroyed the business

Collaborative approach

“That is quite a change for our industry because it has not been great at collaboration,” he argues. “This approach of being able to bolt best of breed applications together without taking huge risk or huge cost, actually works.”

But will brokers want to deal with more than one software provider?

“Everybody already employs multiple companies anyway,” he counters flagging Microsoft and accounting software as being in the blend. “The idea of only using technology from one person disappeared quite a long time ago.”

Again will competitors really be enamoured by the thought of their brokers using any of the policy administration system, pricing platform or other functionality on offer?

“You are protective of your relationships and if I have got a solution that a customer wants and needs then they are going to use it,” he responds.

He is equally clear-minded on what he won’t be doing to current Open GI users. There will be no forced migration to Mobius.

“That would be commercial suicide for us and not great for our customers,” he stresses. He wants to deliver choice but it will be a customer led movement and if needs be will happen over a long period of time.

“People will want to take advantage of the technology,” he enthuses.

Time in tech

One-year on from the Transactor deal is not the only anniversary Guillaume is celebrating. Last September was his 30th working in the technology sector. After college in the eighties he started by “cutting code” on IBM mainframes but soon moved into the general side of business when he realised there were people “significantly better” at coding.

He joined Misys, the financial services software provider, in 1999. It had originally been set up in the back office of a broker in Worcester. However, during its lifecycle the firm was the first tech company to list on the FTSE 100 and had an insurance division as well as healthcare and banking divisions in the US.

It was 2006 when Guillaume grabbed the chance to buy the insurance assets and take them private.

That deal, involving colleagues Mark Ryder and Phillip Bell, was supported by Montagu Private Equity, Open GI’s current backers. It was though the involvement of Peter Cullum in another MBO in 2007 which really ramped up the media attention.

Open GI had shareholders in common with Towergate. It led to great speculation and gossip in the market then and after the full launch of Powerplace in 2009 (which Open GI ultimately bought in 2013).

Guillaume confirms that the business had to have “a lot of conversations with brokers, insurers and partners” to allay concerns.

“Nothing bad happened. Towergate didn’t steal all the data, Peter Cullum wasn’t there stealing their customers. All the big conspiracy theories didn’t happen because it was never going to happen. It would have been crazy and we would have destroyed the business.”

Fast forward to December 2014 and the company undertook its third MBO, reuniting with Montagu. And this February marked another anniversary for Guillaume, 10 years as CEO.

So with three MBOs under his belt, a recent major acquisition and a new technology offering, is he a risk taker?

Thinking back to the first MBO he ponders: “It was a massive risk to chuck all the money in to back yourself but I was given the opportunity and haven’t looked back since.”

Adding: “What has really helped me is having a good support network outside of work and a brilliant team around me in work.

“I have always gone down the route of playing to my strengths and employing people to plug the gaps where I know I’m not good rather than trying to do everything.”

He sums up his management approach as role model rather than command and control with an ethos of being firm, fair and consistent all underpinned by teamwork. “Pick the right people, give them the tools and then try to create an environment that lets them succeed and meet their own ambitions and get a good team fit.”

He acknowledges that those days gone by of writing code have been of assistance too.

“The toolsets are different now but the fundamental principles are still the same. Being able to have empathy for the workforce as to what is difficult and hard has massively helped.”

The software that we write for our brokers is mission critical for them

By the numbers

It is an approach that has borne fruit. Between stepping up as CEO in 2008 and today the business has “doubled if not trebled most of the metrics”. It now has approximately 600 staff across seven offices in four countries.

In the period between the third MBO and buying Transactor the company was far from idle. He lists the work undertaken as including investing in operational power, people, processes, systems and the digital strategy. This work on digital incorporated everything from utilising multiple data sources to improving efficiency, preventing fraud and much more.

The thinking has been twofold, around how brokers sell to and service clients across multiple channels.

“Those have been the key themes as our customers have looked to broaden their horizons. All of that is driven by buyer behaviour which has changed radically over the last five years.”

Summing up the situation he reflects: “The software that we write for our brokers is mission critical for them. They spend most of their lives using our software in one shape or form.”

Which obviously brings the conversation around to the outage at SSP that started in August 2016 and lasted for several weeks. It was horrific for the brokers involved and arguably bad for the whole technology sector, creating fear among users about how fast and far to progress.

Providing reassurance has been part of Guillaume’s remit. He is open about the continual testing and monitoring along with the years of investment which gives him faith that his firm’s service is secure.

His key message, once more replete with positivity, is the strength that Open GI’s structure with two data centres provides. “If one goes down everything automatically flips and gets pointed at the other one. If you have a power outage [at one] it flips to data centre two,” he pinpoints.

“It has to work, deliver for them [customers] and be up.”

Taking ownership

The shareholders in common moment with Towergate might have passed but there remains plenty of interest in just who owns Open GI. As already mentioned, Montagu has sat behind the business since 2014 but there is no denying that the model of any private equity firm involves buying and selling.

In its final accounts as a standalone business – Transactor’s numbers will be added in from now on – Open GI posted Ebitda of £27.2m and turnover of £44.7m for the year ended 31 May 2017. So who will be the owners of the future figures?

“Any business that has got a majority private equity owner will be sold at some point, it will change its shareholders as they need to realise value for their investors,” Guillaume concurs.

However, he points out that a lot of “stars need to line up for a deal to happen” and that the timing is essentially a question for Montagu rather than him.

Guillaume acknowledges that in a curious way the exit process started the minute Open GI signed up with Montagu.

“I’m relaxed on timing as we have a long-term plan,” he concludes.

“We have got significant growth penned in for our business plan.”