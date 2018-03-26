Insurance Age

Software house Genasys targets brokers as it opens UK office

A open sign
South African firm aims to "shake up" the market for UK software houses.

South African tech specialist Genasys Technologies has opened an office in London, with the aim of shaking “up the provision of software solutions to the UK insurance industry”.

The software house stated that it provides a cloud-based insurance management system that can be tailored to any insurance business, including insurers, brokers and managing general agents (MGA), across both personal and commercial lines.

Brokers
André Symes, chief operating officer at Genasys, said: “We were shocked to read in the recent Biba InsurTech survey that nearly half of UK brokers don’t believe that software houses have done enough to innovate – rather that they stifle innovation.

“Perhaps that’s not surprising as we understand that some software houses here can force their clients to wait weeks for a simple upgrade to be made to a product and many, many months to get a new product launched out to the market.”

He added: “We believe tech providers should be leaders when it comes to pushing the boundaries.”

Genasys claimed that its “open architecture” allows “easy” integration with third parties whilst its web-based product design enables “quick to market” product development.

Time
According to the software provider it is already providing the technology behind recently established UK InsurTech start-up Equipsme.

Insurance Age revealed in February that former Axa head of global SME initiatives Matthew Reed had launched the healthcare MGA.

The company was established over 20 years ago and employs over 100 people. It stated that with clients including Aon, Guardrisk and Standard Bank, the tech company manages gross written premium of over R12bn (£726.4m).

Symes concluded: “We’ve built our reputation by delivering every project on time and on budget and that’s the service promise that we’re bringing to the UK insurance industry.”

