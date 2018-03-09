Open GI unveils new platform Mobius

New applications cover brokers, insurers and MGAs.

Open GI has revealed its latest software solution Mobius.

The technology specialists described the new platform as “the most modern and multifaceted approach to insurance software”.

According to the software house Mobius has been built on the latest technology and works for brokers, MGAs and insurers.

The firm added that it can be used for personal and commercial lines business across standard and niche sectors in digital or traditional channels.

Applications

Open GI detailed that Mobius is a collection of applications that can be deployed as a whole solution or each can be taken independently.

It listed areas that Mobius can address as including policy administration, client management along with B2B/B2C solutions and customer self-service portals to meet digital demands.

In addition the company flagged its pricing platform and a full claims management solution.

Dimension

Chris Guillaume, group CEO at Open GI commented: “Mobius presents a new approach, for any style of MGA, broker or insurer looking to trade in any market. They can take the holistic solution or any number of the individual applications and integrate them with their existing software platforms.

“We have worked with our customers; both existing and new to ensure we deliver something truly innovative to the market.”

He concluded: “Mobius brings a new dimension to insurance solutions equipping the industry, as a whole, with a continuous and unique proposition for the future.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.