Turnover dips but profit stable at Open GI in 2017

Software specialists increase R&D spend.

Open GI has reported a profit after tax of £21.8m for the year ended 31 May 2017.

The figure represented a 4.5% increase on the £20.8m achieved in the previous 12 months.

However the firm noted that the Ebitda measure decreased slightly to £27.2m (2016: £28.6m).

The results released in a filing at Companies House also showed that Open GI boosted its research and development spend by 8% for the year to £7.6m.

Investment

Charles Ralph, chief financial officer at Open GI, confirmed to Insurance Age that the business had been investing heavily with its private equity backing.

He flagged that the average number of employees had increased in the period to 371 from 355 the previous year.

“In the year we are looking at a lot of money was invested in mobile platforms,” said Ralph.

“Adding functionality makes it easier for brokers to do business.”

The details in the document revealed that turnover slipped by 2.1% to £44.7m.

Ralph explained that this was due to one contract with a customer that is still a client of the technology specialists.

“That is the primary reason for the change in turnover,” he stated. “Underlying turnover is growing.”

Transactor

The results cover a period before the takeover of Transactor completed and so apart from a few exceptional costs are not impacted by the deal.

“It will all feature next year,” Ralph concluded.

“The team and technology at Transactor are both embedding in extremely well. We are really pleased.”

In then what can be seen as a final set of figures for Open GI in its historical form, Chris Guillaume wrote in the strategic report that the directors were “pleased to report another successful year” and that demand from customers for Open GI’s products and services “remains strong”.

He stated: “During the year the company undertook a series of significant operational improvements across a number of areas of its operations which had initial costs and created some disruption but which are expected to deliver stronger and more robust growth in future.”

