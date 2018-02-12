Blog: Start-ups headed by ex-AIG and Axa directors prove InsurTech appeal is far from waning

Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift reflects on an emerging trend in the UK InsurTech sector.

For so long the preserve of entrepreneurial techies and skinny jean wearing Hoxton-based hipsters, the tide might be turning in the world of InsurTech to something, well, a bit more traditional.

True, InsurTechs have long sought advice and investment from insurance royalty, with the likes of Andy Homer and Barry Smith mixing it up with footballers and musicians offering financial support and guidance for start-ups.

But these well-known figures do not see these roles as full time jobs; indeed many have their fingers in a few InsurTech pies, spreading both the love and their knowledge.

Start-ups

However, in the last month alone, two well known market figures have returned from the “where are they” insurance wilderness to launch new businesses which are tagged ‘InsurTech’, having previously held board positions at some of the largest insurers in the world.

First, Jacqueline McNamee, the former UK managing director of AIG, was reported to be returning to the market fronting a new – as yet unnamed - commercial managing general agent using new technologies, data and analytics to build streamlined processes designed to provide partners with market differentiating services.

This marked McNamee’s first foray back in the world of insurance since she left AIG at the tail end of 2015, a victim of the cull of 400 senior executives as part of a $500m (£331m) cost-cutting program.

Rather than tread the tried and tested path back to another major insurer, or even broker, another returnee who has gone down the InsurTech route is former Axa and Towergate big wig Matthew Reed, who left the general insurance market a few months after McNamee.

Trend

Last week Insurance Age revealed that Reed was heading up a start-up managing general agent called Equipsme that will start selling its healthcare product for SMEs through general insurance brokers on 1 March this year.

Reed’s CV includes stints as a director of Hyperion and Towergate, then CEO of Powerplace prior to following Amanda Blanc to Axa as managing director of intermediary. Before he left Axa in March 2016, he was global SME project lead.

In advance of setting up Equipsme, Reed did work for Axa PPP, but he had not been on Insurance Age’s radar for a couple of years.

Two does not necessarily make a trend. But I would be surprised if these were the last two insurance ‘names’ to grab a piece of the InsurTech pie while it is still hot.

Stereotypical

One should not forget ex-Faraday and Oxygen CEO Nigel Barton has been working on Wrisk for two years for starters.

And the more the merrier. Their presence can only be beneficial in changing the stereotypical image of InsurTech as somewhere for those either starting or ending their insurance journeys.

It should be one of where reputable industry folk, still with something to prove, go to make a mark. They might even shed the corporate suit and tie while they are doing it. Reed certainly looked relaxed in his Equipsme press shot!!!

Jonathan Swift is director of content for Insurance Age and Post.