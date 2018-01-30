In-depth - MGAs: Is biggest best?

Nimble MGAs that put technology at the heart of their business will thrive, says Andrew Holman

We are all now used to the speed of technological development in the home and at work. We have increasingly regular upgrades to our mobile phone apps, our computer operating systems, and of course our anti-virus software.

But these are generally incremental improvements in which we continue to do what we are already doing, just slightly better than previously.

Much less frequent is the ‘game changer’ development – something that is so radically different from what has gone before that it requires a complete review of a business’ operating model. The widespread adoption of the internet technology in the 2000s to create wide area networks and web portals was one such development. When we focus on the strategic (game changing) developments in technology there are some important and unique implications for the insurance industry.

Economies of scale

To appreciate this we have to consider one of the great orthodoxies of capitalism - economies of scale - the larger the operation the cheaper the cost per unit of output. First proposed by Adam Smith in 1776, factories are the physical manifestation of this theory and over the last two hundred years they have been getting bigger and bigger and bigger.

But Smith’s theory is coming under pressure in the 21st century because technology has radically changed the productive landscape – and nowhere more so than in financial services. Mergers and acquisitions should create economies of scale, but if biggest is best, why aren’t there just a handful of high-street brands in insurance – like in the UK automotive industry? The answer is that the internet has allowed consumers immediate and stress-free access to choice, which has forced suppliers to cater for an increasingly segmented and specialised marketplace.

The strategic impact of this in the insurance industry has been profound – and debunks (at least for now) Smith’s great theory that bigger is better.

Big organisations are finding it increasingly difficult to compete in this environment – they simply cannot react quickly enough to consumer demand; and this is why managing general agents (MGAs) have propagated to become a global phenomenon which is not likely to slow down any time soon.

Tech trouble

The inability for large insurers to take advantage of their dominant market positions was initially blamed on ‘compliance’ and the ever increasing burden of regulation. But as the tide of regulation has slowed in recent years and profits have stagnated rather than risen, chief executive officers and chief information officers realised something else must be at play.

That other factor is technology. Ironically, in the case of big companies, too much of it.

Ask any insurance chief operating officer and they will tell you the bane of their life is their technology estate. Acquisitions and mergers have led to multiple platforms from different suppliers which have different core architecture and are unable to be integrated with each other. The armies of clerks and secretaries that used to fill whole offices of the great insurance companies may have gone – but they have now been replaced by armies of higher-paid IT staff (often offshore). IT departments spend far too much of their time (and often all of it) just keeping their creaking architecture together – there’s nothing left to develop new products.

Game changer

The solution is a single platform throughout the organisation that can be user configured and which manages the insurance accounting, document management, workflow, compliance, claims, suppliers and customers. This is second generation InsurTech – it’s a ‘game changer’ and Websure is one of the pioneers. Such integrated platforms weren’t available when the big insurers started to automate and even now there are few single systems that can manage the entire insurance process. Why don’t the big corporates just buy a single integrated system and roll it out? Because the scope of this work and the cost and time involved are horrendous.

MGAs that put technology at the centre of their company can thrive in this situation. Often start-up businesses with no legacy data conversion issues, they can introduce an integrated and responsive platform that allows them to react fully to the immediacy of the new environment. This will increasingly leave the risk carrier as just that – outsourcing its underwriting to smaller, nimbler and more efficient organisations whilst focusing itself on managing its brand and the larger subscription risks. The future is very bright – particularly if you’re small.

Andrew Holman is CEO of Websure