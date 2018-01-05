SSP focused on brokers following “regrettable and detrimental” outage

CEO Steve Lathrope discusses the software house’s results for 2016/17 and addresses the impact of the outage.

Software house SSP is committed to focusing on investment in service and software for brokers in 2017/18 according to CEO Steve Lathrope.

Lathrope, who replaced Laurence Walker in August 2017, spoke to Insurance Age about SSP’s 2016/17 results which cover the period when a major outage in August 2016 saw its broker customers plunged into chaos.

He stated: ““The impact of [the outage] was detrimental and regrettable. I regret the impact that it had on customers. We have tried to do the right thing following the event.”

Despite the outage SSP saw revenue grow £73.8m (2016: £69.6m) but operating profit dipped from £13.0m to £8.5m.

Costs

The figures also showed that SSP spent £289,000 on the event.

Lathrope admitted that the impact in real terms would be greater and advised that further tangible costs, although lower, would also be seen in the results for 2017/18.

He added: “But there are other implications than just the cost of activity.”

Lathrope explained that SSP had been forced to re-contract and re-negotiate with some customers following the outage and these additional costs are not outlined in the results.

He declined to comment on the highest paid director receiving £610,000 in the same year broker customers lost income and faced damaged reputations due to the outage but he did say:

“Our management is focused on driving long term business outcomes and even with the outage we have spent a lot on new and improved services and software.

“It was a difficult year and we tried to do the right thing as the business did need a lot of investment. I hope the broker customers will have seen the benefit of that in 2017.”

Service

He continued: “I have spoken to a lot of brokers and a lot say they have seen an improvement in service.

“We’ve tried to deal with the impact for individual customers but we do also provide extra service for other customers. We have focused on the whole job.”

Since the outage in August 2016 SSP has undergone a restructure which has seen its insurer and broker divisions brought together instead of being operated as separate siloes.

Investments made in technology or service now go across the whole business.

“That means brokers get the benefit of the investment we are making across the whole of the business,” he added.

Lathrope explained that the profits were impacted by Swinton leaving SSP but looking ahead he was positive and revealed that a “big new broker” which he declined to name has recently come on board.

He commented: “On the broker side we have not added as many new customers as we would like but we have increased the number of insurer customers over the last 18 months.

“We recognised that the outage has had a big impact on sentiment.”

Future

Overall Lathrope described the results as “sound”. He remarked that he would have liked to have seen higher profits but also pointed out that going forward SSP would not be chasing higher profits.

“We are not chasing profitability. We are focused on investment and enhancement and want to focus on service and software.”

Looking ahead Lathrope commented: “I think we would want to go on with the strategy we have and continue investing in the service and software, existing customers, and continuing to build trust.

“I want to start to win new customers at a greater rate and retain existing customers on the broker side.”

He concluded: “Broking is our heartland that is why we are giving it more focus because it is such an important area.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.