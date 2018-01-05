Broking Break: Your Top 5

A frantic start to the year on the news front saw acquisitions, a familiar theme from 2017, continue to dominate. Miles Smith, Markerstudy, and Endsleigh being sold to A-Plan dominated the list but there was still room for SSP’s outage costs to make an appearance.

5) Private equity buys majority stake in Miles Smith as MS Amlin exits

Pollen Street Capital (PSC) is set to buy a majority shareholding in Miles Smith, the broker has revealed.

The deal, subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority, will see MS Amlin and other shareholders exit the business.

It is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2018. The price was not disclosed.

Miles Smith has over 220 staff across its head office in London and branches in Suffolk and Bedfordshire.

The broker which has specialisms in the London Market and schemes and affinities can trace its origins back to 1925 and the group writes over £170m of gross written premium annually.

4) SSP reveals outage cost

Profits dropped for SPP between March 2016 and March 2017 according to results posted at Companies House. Revenue for the company went up to £73.8m (2016: £69.6m).

Additional income of £5.3m took SSP’s 2017 profit after tax to £12.5m but this was still lower than in 2016 when the tech provider benefited from £4.9m in additional income taking profit after tax to £16.6m.

The results covered a period including August 2016 where the SSP systems in the UK failed due to a power outage at one of the software house’s servers causing widespread chaos for broker users.

According to the document the cost of the power outage in the 12 month period was £289,000.

3) Markerstudy keeps brand after insurance company sales – Gary Humphreys interview

The deal to sell Markerstudy’s insurance companies to Qatar Re is “really positive” and good news for brokers and staff alike, Gary Humphreys told Insurance Age.

The group underwriting director revealed the business, which has been at the centre of sale rumours for some time, had started working on its options early last year at which point it had “no hard and fast ideas about end results”.

“The challenges around Solvency II and constant comparison with bigger and financially rated companies have not always been easy ones,” he admitted.

2) Markerstudy sold to Qatar Re

Qatar Reinsurance has signed an agreement to buy Markerstudy.

The price of the deal, which is expected to complete subject to regulatory approval in the first half of 2018, was not disclosed.

The takeover includes the Gibraltar-based insurance companies: Markerstudy Insurance, Zenith Insurance, St Julians Insurance and Ultimate Insurance.

Qatar Re and Markerstudy already had a reinsurance partnership.

1) A-Plan buys Endsleigh

A-Plan Holdings has agreed to buy Endsleigh from Zurich subject to regulatory approval.

According to a statement from A-Plan, Endsleigh will continue to operate as a separate entity and the existing management team will remain in place.

In addition it will continue to trade from its base in Cheltenham.

The deal marks a significant development for the personal lines broker market creating an enlarged power-house.

