Open GI ties up with Brightside on commercial lines

Technology company also reveals new deals with Fresh and Right Choice.

Open GI has confirmed three new partnerships with brokers from Insurance Age’s Top 50 UK personal lines supplement.

The technology experts highlighted that the deals mean it now provides solutions to 17 of the top 20 brokers as listed in the 2017 edition.

Brightside Group has signed up in a new deal to support its plans to strengthen its footprint in both commercial lines and niche markets.

Chief executive officer Mark Cliff said the move was designed to help broaden its customer base.

“Open GI’s reach in terms of commercial, niche business and trading capability across all channels will help us achieve our goals of improved speed to market and best in class customer service,” he commented.

“We are looking forward to our new working partnership with them.”

Award winner

The winner of the 2017 UK Broker Awards personal lines broker of the year category, Fresh! Insurance Group, has also signed a new long term deal citing the need for “robust, innovative and secure technology systems”.

Fresh’s chief executive officer, Lisa Powis added: “Working with Open GI means that we can future proof the technology we use within our business as the insurance industry landscape continues to change rapidly.”

The software specialists similarly flagged a new deal with Right Choice Insurance Services.

The founder and managing director of the broker, Mike Joseph, said: “With the roadmap in place from Open GI we are confident we will be able to continue the growth we have planned for which will see us add at least 100 new employees to our business.”

Open GI Group CEO Chris Guillaume commented: “As the largest software house in our market, the continued level of investment we are making in our technological proposition can only help to give our customers the edge they need in an increasingly competitive general insurance environment.”

