Applied Net 2017: CEO Reid French prioritising UK growth over profit

Boss open to idea of buying again in the UK.

Applied Systems chief executive officer Reid French has claimed that the UK market “deserves a new system” ahead of Epic going live in the country next year.

“The [UK] market hasn’t had a new system in a decade and deserves a truly modern technology and that is what Epic will bring,” he told reporters at Applied Net 2017.

The offering will be rolled out with A-Plan and BHIB during the course of 2018.

As part of its quest for growth the software specialist committed this January to double its headcount in Brighton from 80.

Prediction

Earlier this week Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of international operations at Applied predicted 30% growth in UK user numbers by the end of next year.

French backed up the push for growth setting it out as the key metric in the UK.

He stressed that profitability for the group was “totally and utterly fine” adding: “The profitability in the UK is not important to us right now, it is growth. We want to grow and give customers a choice.”

He continued: “It is an advantage that because of our size and scale we can throw hundreds of people at it.”

Acquisitions

Under his leadership the software specialists bought Insurecom in 2013 and Relay Software in Ireland in 2016.

Asked if further deals were on the cards he confirmed the business would “certainly consider [buying] in any market”.

“There are many different reasons to do an acquisition,” he explained.

“Sometimes it is about the technology, sometimes the people, sometimes the customers and sometimes all three.

“We are interested to see what happens in the market around M&A.”

Switch

In order to meet its ambitious growth targets the technology provider will need to retain its base and persuade brokers to switch from their current suppliers.

After the SSP outage last year all brokers are focused on their software partner’s disaster recovery plan. In a wide ranging discussion French tackled Applied’s status.

“What happened with SSP was their disaster recovery plan was quite poor,” he observed.

Basically for Applied everything is mirrored across two sites and the company can switch between them.

“We have two hot data centres, the equipment is fired up and running and we replicate data between two zones.

“The process that took so long [at SSP] we don’t have. We also test that every year – we do a fail over to the other site.”

Backers

And potential new recruits are likely to be curious about who sits behind Applied.

The business recently took on private equity firm Stone Point Capital as a minority investor while Hellman & Friedman (H&F), which bought into the firm in 2014, retained a majority stake.

“H&F is very supportive of the company’s trajectory and what has gone well,” French confirmed.

“There are no discussions around them selling the business. I get that [question] once a quarter as our competitors like to bring it up.”

TAM

While the roll out of Epic is seen as the driver for growth the company has consistently stressed that it would not be forcing TAM users to switch across.

On the topic of supporting both options French highlighted that there was no plan to “sunset” TAM which has 75,000 users around the world.

“There are reasons why it is logical to stay on TAM and use it. It is a highly functional product.

“We don’t sunset anything that has large numbers of users on it. We do sunset things once the user count has successfully moved on.”

He accepted that a seven year timeline was a fair expectation as currently 10,000 users were making the switch on an annual basis.

“TAM will be around for many years to come and we continue to invest to make sure it is capable and useful.

“It could be longer [than seven years]… for us we try to be client centric and work with that.”

Risk

He concluded by returning to the theme of the need for new technology in the market and for brokers to push forward.

“You have to meet the customers where they want,” he said.

“This is something we all have to help agencies with – that experimentation is good.

“If you don’t have a challenge technology project you may not be trying hard enough. Work on it. Doing nothing is the risk.”

