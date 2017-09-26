Applied Net 2017: Cyber security in the digital age and how to get it right

Brokers urged to create office environments where cyber security is everybody’s business.

Firms should be training people and bringing them together to make sure all employees stay vigilant on cyber threats, according to Applied System’s David Gerlach.

He set out examples of how the software as service firm was delivering for customers and told attendees at Applied Net 2017 that he sees hundreds of phishing attacks every month.

“I need to ensure that my policies, standards and programme align with the objective of keeping the cloud secure,” he confirmed.

Benefits

In a speech to delegates in Las Vegas he detailed the thinking and approaches that insurance agents can also adopt when working in partnership with the software specialist.

He listed the benefits of a successful security programme as including informed decision making, regulatory and contractual compliance, optimising cost and customer confidence.

“Your security and your privacy sets you apart from your competitors, it always has and always will, it has just become more noticeable,” he highlighted.

Circle

In particular he urged attendees to keep a “consistent circle” front of mind – plan, do, check, act – and to address this as a constant ongoing process rather than a one-off event.

“You have to assess cyber security risks all the time, constantly, because threats are changing as technology changes,” he stated.

“As an organisation you need to understand the threats so you can protect yourselves.”

Adding: “Attackers are constantly improving their attack capabilities, as an organisation we have to constantly improve our defence capabilities.”

Passwords

According to Gerlach it is an iterative process with the best mind-set involving constant self-questioning: “What makes you attractive to an attacker and what are you trying to defend against?”

He also declared that the days of the password as a standalone defence “are dead” and that multi-factor authentication is the future to stop hackers getting a toehold within a business.

Using an example of banking where a password, pin number, ATM card come together to create multi-factor authentication he concluded: “Passwords are a broken thing. They are easy to guess, people reuse them constantly.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.