Ageas offers livechat via Acturis, Applied Systems and SSP

The insurer is the latest provider to adopt live webchat services via a number of software houses.

Brokers who use Acturis, Applied Systems and SSP can now access Ageas underwriters via a live webchat service available on the three platforms.

It is currently working with Open GI to develop live webchat and it is expected to be available on the software house in the next quarter.

According to the insurer livechat, which is available for any digitally-traded Ageas commercial products when using Acturis, Applied and SSP, has been developed to allow brokers to have conversations with Ageas in real time. It also reduces the need for brokers to rely on telephone support.

Cathy Taylor, Ageas’s commercial underwriting director, said: “We’re already helping brokers with a range of digital enhancements across our software providers. The addition of Live Chat enables us to extend that support and encourage even stronger and faster dialogue with brokers, which in turn helps them to meet their client needs more efficiently.

“We’ve extensively tested the platform with some of our brokers and their feedback has been positive.”

Ron Atkinson, distribution director at SSP said: “I am delighted to welcome Ageas as the latest leading insurer to join our live-chat platform.

“The expansion of our panel is testament to SSP’s revitalised approach and commitment to the commercial lines market, and our drive to increase adoption of commercial e-trading.”

SSP already offers livechat services with Axa and Allianz.

Acturis launched integrated webchat in October 2016 and Applied Systems revealed Ageas and QBE had joined its own live webchat service.

