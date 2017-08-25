Convoy of 'self-driving' lorries to be tested on UK roads next year

Axa says "driverless" lorries could save haulage industry £34bn over 10 years, following the government's pledge to spend £8.1m towards trials.

The government is set to trial small convoys of partially driverless lorries by the end of next year on the UK’s motorways.



This will see up to three lorries in automated convoys travel closely together, with acceleration and braking controlled by the lead vehicle.



The Department for Transport (DfT) said that the trial will be carried out in three phases, with the first focusing on the potential for platooning - lorries following each other in a line - on the UK’s major roads.



DfT added that the initial test track based research will help decide details such as distance between vehicles and on which roads the tests could take place.



The government has provided £8.1m funding towards the trials with the move onto motorways expected to happen by the end of 2018.



“Driverless lorries”

Savings of nearly £34bn could be achieved over a ten year period after the introduction of driverless lorries on major British roads, according to David Williams, technical director at Axa UK.



“It’s great to see the government push ahead with its driverless haulage testing plans,” Williams said.

“It is an important part of the UK’s driverless future, with significant implications for the UK’s roads, in terms of safety and congestion, and for the environment, business and the UK economy as a whole.



“Our research suggests that introducing autonomous haulage could save industry nearly £34bn after 10 years, when considering cost savings across four cost categories: labour, fuel, insurance and vehicle utilisation.



“Automated freight will not only be much more efficient, reduce congestion on the motorways, and make the roads safer for other users, it will also reduce the prices of the end products that we all buy.”



“Platoons”

The Department for Transport (DfT) said that if the trial is successful the technology could have major benefits for motorists and businesses in the UK.



DfT added that a contract has been awarded to the Transport Research Laboratory (TRL) to carry out the tests of vehicle “platoons”.



The department also noted that, the lead vehicle in the platoons will be controlled by a human driver and humans will also control the steering in lorries to the rear - though acceleration and braking will be mirrored.



Paul Maynard, transport minister said: “We are investing in technology that will improve people’s lives.



“Advances such as lorry platooning could benefit businesses through cheaper fuel bills and other road users thanks to lower emissions and less congestion.



“But first we must make sure the technology is safe and works well on our roads, and that’s why we are investing in these trials.”



Safety concerns

But the AA president said platoons raised safety concerns.



Edmund King said British roads presented a unique challenge, adding: “We all want to promote fuel efficiency and reduced congestion but we are not yet convinced that lorry platooning on UK motorways is the way to go about it.”



He continued: “We have some of the busiest motorways in Europe with many more exits and entries. Platooning may work on the miles of deserted freeways in Arizona or Nevada but this is not America.



“A platoon of just three HGVs can obscure road signs from drivers in the outside lanes and potentially make access to entries or exits difficult for other drivers. Even a three-truck platoon is longer than half a Premier League football pitch.”



Driverless cars

Meanwhile, the announcement could deliver a step change in the UK getting driverless cars on the roads.



In 2016, the government pledged £15m to develop a “connected corridor” between Dover and London “to enable vehicles to communicate wirelessly with infrastructure and potentially other vehicles”.



In the same year Direct Line called for the issue to be clarified stating that the industry should have access to the data of driverless cars or have a special relationship with the manufacturers to determine where liability would fall when an accident occurs.

And back in 2015 Volvo said it would accept liability for its own driverless cars while they are in autonomous mode.



