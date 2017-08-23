Opinion: Peter Hubbard on technology and why brokers need to innovate

The latest innovations in the insurance market are coming from technology experts, insurers and marketing specialists. Brokers need to start embracing the digital revolution too, says Peter Hubbard

In early 2017 the British Insurance Brokers’ Association set out its manifesto, which highlighted innovation within the broker community as key for this year. But have we really moved on? Are we embracing the potential?

There is no doubt that as an industry we have used innovation and technology to improve our cost-income ratios. We have hugely advanced the use of the web and, to a lesser degree, mobile devices. Online capability has increased beyond recognition over the past 10 years, whether it is buying online, policy amendments or claims management. But where has this innovation come from?

The vast majority of private motor sales and a huge share of household insurance sales are now via aggregators, created by marketing experts. The use of positioning software has helped reduce some premiums – created on the back of “in the cab” recording. The development of data management has improved risk analysis and product development, but insurers benefit more from this and most investment has been by them. The start-ups we have seen in the insurance space are many – whether Cuvva, Lemonade in the USA or Brolly. The list is endless, but look at the founders. There are a few insurers, but mainly technology experts or marketing experts and even lawyers, but where are the insurance brokers?

A recent survey by Ecclesiastical highlights just how poor contact with customers actually is. More significantly, “54% of brokers said it was not a priority for them to engage with people under 30 years of age, despite them being a growing demographic in need of insurance cover”.

Digital skills

I’ve always believed those closest to their customers and their changing needs will grow and develop whilst those who only pay lip service will eventually fade away. But to do this requires people within our businesses who are capable of having the right conversations with customers and seeking out change. Then we need people with the skills for the future, not the past, to put change in place.

Depressingly, I decided to search through the job advertisements online. Out of the 100 recently placed adverts for early August there was just one – and I mean just one – that could be described as non-traditional and that was for a data expert. Where are the adverts for digital experts, for marketing experts, for customer experience experts, for machine learning experts?

Get out there, truly understand your customer needs, invest in technology and innovation and, most importantly, employ the people who can take you into the 2020s

Insurers are moving – Aviva now has a large innovation team and invests in innovation. Ageas invested in Back Me Up. Look at the careers pages of Direct Line and they are littered with digital roles. So come on insurance brokers.

With the cost of capital investment at such a low and the development of the UK as a hub for tech roles – Google

has just committed to a massive new London headquarters – get out there, truly understand your customer needs, invest in technology and innovation and, most importantly, employ the people who can take you into the 2020s.

Peter Hubbard has held chief executive positions at UK General and previously Axa Insurance. He has been non-executive director for a number of other businesses including the Chartered Insurance Institute.