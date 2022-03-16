ICO cracks down on firms’ nuisance ‘appliance insurance’ calls

The Information Commissioner’s Office has rounded on five firms for trying to sell ‘appliance insurance’ to customers via nuisance calls.

Collectively the firms have been fined £405,000 for calling number registered with the the Telephone Preference Service and targeting vulnerable customers, including older people with dementia.

The regulator noted that between 4 March and 8 October 2020, UK Platinum Home Care Services instigated the making of 412,556 unsolicited calls for direct marketing