FCA reveals measures to increase consumer protection in retail markets

Regulator proposes to enhance existing rules around treating customers fairly with the aim to drive a shift in culture and behaviour for firms.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has set out plans for a new Consumer Duty which aims to increase consumer protection in retail financial markets.

The regulator highlighted that it has seen evidence of practices that cause consumer harm, including businesses providing information which is misleadingly presented or difficult for consumers to understand, hindering their ability to properly assess the product/service.

It added that one on four respondents to its 2020 Financial Lives Survey had said they lacked confidence in the financial services sector and only 35% believed that companies are honest and transparent in their dealings with them.

The FCA noted that firms are already bound by FCA rules to treat customers fairly and admitted that many firms are already delivering the right outcomes for consumers.

However, as part of its ongoing work to monitor and address behaviour that could lead to poor outcomes for consumers, the FCA is proposing to expand its existing rules and principles to ensure firms provide a higher level of consumer protection consistently which it said will enable consumers to get good outcomes.

Culture

The aim is for the new Duty to drive a shift in culture and behaviour for firms, which will result in consumers getting products and services that are fit for purpose, that represent fair value and are clearly communicated and understandable.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said: “The package of measures we are proposing will enhance our existing rules and is designed to tackle the harms we see in financial services markets, and their causes, as well as put consumers in a stronger position to make good decisions.

“We want firms to be putting themselves in the shoes of consumers and asking ‘would I be happy to be treated in the way I treat my customers?’. We want consumers to be able to advance their financial wellbeing and build positive futures for themselves and their families.”

According to the regulator, firms will face regulatory action, including enforcement investigations, if they fail to follow the Consumer Duty.

Elements

It outlined that the Duty will have three key elements:

The Consumer Principle, which will reflect the overall standards of behaviour the FCA expects from firms. The wording being consulted on is: ‘a firm must act in the best interests of retail clients’ or ‘a firm must act to deliver good outcomes for retail clients’.

expects from firms. The wording being consulted on is: ‘a firm must act in the best interests of retail clients’ or ‘a firm must act to deliver good outcomes for retail clients’. Cross-cutting rules which would require three key behaviours from firms, which include taking all reasonable steps to avoid foreseeable harm to customers, taking all reasonable steps to enable customers to pursue their financial objectives and to act in good faith.

It will also be underpinned by a suite of rules and guidance that set more detailed expectations for firm conduct in relation to four specific outcomes – communications, products and services, customer service and price and value.

The consultation is open for comment until 31 July 2021 and the FCA expects to consult again on proposed rule changes by the end of 2021.

It detailed that it plans to make any new rules by the end of July 2022. The FCA is also consulting on the potential benefits of attaching a private right of action to the new Duty, and what any unintended consequences of this might be.

CMCs

Separately, the regulator has also announced proposals to ban claims management companies (CMC) from managing Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) claims where they have a relevant connection to the claim.

The move is intended to stop the practice of ‘claims management phoenixing’ which occurs when individuals from financial services firms go out of business, but later reappear in connection with CMCs and charge consumers for seeking compensation against their former company’s poor conduct by bringing claims to the FSCS.

Mills commented: “Consumers should be able to choose to use a CMC to help them claim compensation from the FSCS. But paying someone to provide help who is connected with the firm that caused the consumer’s loss is wrong, particularly where the firm had a responsibility before winding up to help its customers to obtain compensation.

“Our proposals are designed to put an end to this practice and to increase consumer trust and confidence in financial services firms, CMCs and the redress system.”

The FCA took over the responsibility for the regulation of CMCs in April 2019. It noted that since then it has dealt with 979 applications for authorisation, with around 20% of CMCs leaving the sector.

In total, 656 firms have been approved, while 24 have been refused or rejected. In addition, 168 applications have been withdrawn with the majority of these withdrawals occurring following FCA scrutiny.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.