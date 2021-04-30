News analysis: Counting the cost of appointed representatives

Brokers have been urged to pay attention after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) revealed a proposal to introduce a £250 fee for principal firms for every appointed representative (AR) they have.

Compliance experts predicted that the news would lead to a decline in the number of ARs in the market. They further noted that this is a sign that the regulator is finally taking additional action after it found “significant shortcomings” in the control and oversight of ARs in the general insurance