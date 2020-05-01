Covid-19: FCA urges firms to consider premium reductions and payment holidays

The regulator issued a raft of measures today (1 May) for how financial services firms should behave while coronavirus grips the nation.

The Financial Conduct Authority has proposed guidance for insurers, brokers and premium credit firms on ways to help customers in financial difficulty as a result of Covid-19.

It issued a statement today saying firms should consider giving customers premium payment holidays, waiving administration and cancellation fees, relaxing charges or interest incurred for missed payment, extending cooling off periods and partly refunding premium payments.

The move follows the steps watchdog has taken in other markets such as credit cards, overdraft and personal loans.

And, has been made in conjunction with two other announcements:

A statement on product value during coronavirus for the insurance sector

An announcement that it is seeking legal clarity on business interruption amid a number of ongoing disputes between insurers and SME s

All regulated firms are expected to act in accordance with the guidance.

FCA interim CEO, Christopher Woolard commented: “Firms should also look at how they can help customers who may be experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the virus.

“Many insurers are already taking some kind of action to assist their customers and we want to see a degree of consistency for consumers.”

Possible actions include:

Re-assessing the risk profile of the consumer. It might be that some customers will have a risk profile that has changed because of coronavirus. For example, some motor insurance customers might not be using their vehicle at all or might no longer be using it for business purposes, and customers could potentially be offered materially lower premiums.

Considering whether there are other products the firm can offer which would better meet the customer’s needs and revising the cover accordingly. It might be that a customer has revised their demands and needs as a consequence of coronavirus. For example, a motor insurance customer might no longer need associated add on cover such as legal expense insurance, key cover or other products, or a business may not need certain cover for a period of time.

Working with consumers to avoid the need for cancellation of necessary cover such as considering payment deferrals as set out below. Where consumers in these circumstances determine that it is in their interest to cancel their policy, without encouragement or suggestion from their provider, firms should waive any cancellation fees where the firm needs to do so to ensure it is treating its customers fairly. In addition, firms should consider fair treatment of consumers when assessing new premiums for consumers who cancel and then return to the insurer.

In addition to waiving cancellation fees, firms should waive any fees associated with adjusting a qualifying customer’s policy in line with the assessments outlined above.

Expectations

In a statement the FCA said: “Coronavirus may also be making it harder for people to afford their insurance and premium finance payments. The FCA is setting expectations for firms to take steps to help customers alleviate temporary financial distress and maintain insurance cover that meets their demands and needs.

“Insurers will have a range of options they can consider appropriate to the policy. This might include giving customers premium payment holidays, waiving administration and cancelation fees, relaxing charges or interest incurred for missed payment, extending cooling off periods and partly refunding premium payments where the whole amount has been paid up front.”

Feedback

The FCA is seeking comments on its proposal to help customers in temporary financial distress by 5 May.

If confirmed, the measures will be implemented shortly after that date. The FCA will review this guidance in three months in the light of developments regarding coronavirus and may revise the guidance if appropriate.

Woolard concluded: “Today’s proposed guidance and statement aims to make our expectations clear to all firms in the insurance market and provide future certainty.”

