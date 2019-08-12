ACSO urges government to protect vulnerable road users

The claimant trade body wants the government to take FCA's guidance on vulnerable customers on board.

The Association of Consumer Support Organisations (ACSO) has called on the government to match the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in its approach to all types of vulnerable road user (VRU).

The regulator recently pledged tough action as it launched a consultation on proposed guidance for firms on the fair treatment of vulnerable customers.

ACSO stated that the FCA’s guidance to financial services companies “must be reflected in the government’s own policies on personal injury, including the implementation of a new portal for minor road traffic accident (RTA) claims next year”.

Matthew Maxwell Scott, ACSO’s executive director, commented: “Vulnerable people are at much higher risk of being mis-sold financial services products, or of struggling with the system if they need to make a claim.

“Therefore, it is entirely appropriate that guidance should aim at improving outcomes for millions of vulnerable consumers.”

Maxwell Scott called for the principles behind the FCA guidance to extend beyond financial services firms to the government and claimant firms.

Casualties

The latest available set of RTA statistics from the Department for Transport showed that in 2017 there were nearly 76,300 casualties among vulnerable road users, and 968 fatalities.

All accidents involving VRUs fell against the 2010-2014 average, except motorcyclists.

Maxwell Scott continued: “We hope to see a continued fall in the number of VRU RTAs when the new data are published, but it is also vital that road users who are more vulnerable to accidents on our roads, as well as those who are more vulnerable in our society, are properly supported if they need to access the civil justice system.”

ACSO, a trade body for the claimant sector, was launched in March this year.

