FCA extends use of temporary transitional powers until the end of 2020

Move reflects the extension of Article 50 and guidance remains the same despite the timeline change.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said that it plans to lengthen the duration of temporary transitional power until the 31 December 2020.

This change is made to echo the extension of Article 50 and other than this extension the regulator’s plan is staying the same.

It was granted temporary transitional power at the beginning of the year to help to reduce disruption for firms and other regulated organisations if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

Statement

Executive director of International at the FCA, Nausicaa Delfas stated: “The temporary transitional power is a key part of our contingency planning if the UK leaves the EU without an agreement.

“This extension should give firms and other regulated persons the time they need to phase in any regulatory changes they may need to make as a result of “onshored” EU legislation.

“The power will provide certainty, ensure continuity and reduce the risk of disruption.”

Delfas referenced a statement the body made when it was first given the power: “As we said in February, there are some areas where it would not be appropriate to phase in the changes. For example, reporting rules under MiFID II as receiving these reports is crucial to our ability to ensure market oversight and the integrity of financial markets.

“In these few areas only, we still expect firms and other regulated entities to take reasonable steps to comply with the changes to their regulatory obligations by exit day.”

The watchdog also detailed that it expects firms to use the time between now and the 31 October 2019 to plan to meet any necessary obligations and if firms are not prepared to meet these obligations fully, it will anticipate the submission of evidence to explain why this was not achievable.

Before exit day the FCA said it will release additional information on how firms can adhere to rules following the UK’s exit. It was stipulated that the extension matches the end date intended by the central bank and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Journey

Last November, the FCA published a list of proposals in readiness for a possible no-deal Brexit.

A few days later the watchdog warned that a no-deal Brexit would create significant challenges and risks for the UK’s financial services sector.

Fast forward to February and it published a policy statement outlining near-final rules and guidance that will apply in case of a no deal Brexit.

Following this, the regulator urged all general insurance organisations to implement the necessary changes to protect policyholders from the negative impacts of leaving the EU.

At the fourth City & Financial UK Financial Services Brexit Summit, Delfas called on the financial services market to register with the organisation’s bespoke post-Brexit programmes: Temporary Permissions Regime and the Financial Services Contracts Regime.

In March the FCA finalised its no-deal exit directions which had been approved by the Treasury.

