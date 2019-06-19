FCA strengthens position on dual pricing

The regulator has published a fresh response to the CMA.

The FCA has outlined its position on the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation into dual pricing following the government response to the study.

In a statement published today, 19 June, the FCA explained that its priority was fair outcomes for all customers and that it was considering a regulatory approach to the issues raised.

The regulator stated: “We have identified potentially harmful business practices that were also highlighted in the CMA’s work, and we are tackling these through our supervision of firms.”

Powers

The FCA statement follows a letter from the government to the CMA only two days prior (17 June).

Written by Greg Clark MP, secretary of state for the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, the letter confirmed government consultations on giving the CMA powers to bypass courts and fine offending firms.

The letter also revived the possibility of all price aggregators being brought under the scope of regulation, referencing a 2017 study by the CMA into digital comparison tools.

Investigation

The FCA highlighted its ongoing market study into pricing practices, which began in October 2018.

As well as investigating pricing, the study will also address the wider conduct of firms in the industry.

Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA, commented: “Before the CMA published its super complaint response last year, we had already begun work in the mortgages, cash savings and general insurance markets.

“Ensuring that markets work well for longstanding and vulnerable consumers continues to be a priority for us and the loyalty penalty is a serious issue.”

An interim report from the FCA is due this summer, with a final report expected in December 2019.

Background

The recent investigations into dual pricing in the home and motor markets were triggered by a Citizens Advice super-complaint in October 2018.

The charity claimed that existing customers were collectively paying a ‘loyalty penalty’ of over £4bn a year.

The CMA took up the complaint two months later, recommending that the FCA consider pricing intervention as a possible solution.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.