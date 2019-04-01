FCA begins regulating CMCs

Regulator aims to drive up standards in the sector as more than 900 claims management companies apply for authorisation.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has begun regulating the claims management industry from today (1 April).

All claims management companies (CMC) in England, Wales and Scotland will now have to demonstrate that they meet and maintain minimum standards set by the regulator.

The FCA added that all CMCs will need to apply to the watchdog for authorisation.

Permission

According to the regulator more than 900 CMCs have registered for temporary permission to continue operating while they go through the authorisation process.

It added that it has a range of tools and powers it can use if firms do not comply with the rules, including requiring a company to change its business practices, imposing a financial penalty or refusing to authorise a firm if there is serious misconduct.

The regulator published rules that will apply to all CMCs in December last year, after it listed its CMC regulation proposals last June.

According to the FCA the new regime aims to boost consumer protection and the professionalism of the sector by driving up standards in the industry.

It added that its new requirements will ensure that CMCs give people the information they need to make informed decisions.

Requirements

The new FCA requirements include:

due diligence on lead generation and rules to prevent firms encouraging customers to make fraudulent, frivolous or vexatious claims or claims which have no good basis

providing clear, upfront information to customers about the fees they charge and the services they will provide

giving customers a summary document about the services they will provide before the customer signs a contract

telling customers about free alternatives such as the Financial Ombudsman Service ( FOS ) or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme ( FSCS ), including in advertising

) or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme ( ), including in advertising recording and retaining customer telephone calls for a year after their final contact with a customer will reduce the chances of high pressure sales techniques and support robust resolution of customer complaints