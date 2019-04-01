FCA begins regulating CMCs
Regulator aims to drive up standards in the sector as more than 900 claims management companies apply for authorisation.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has begun regulating the claims management industry from today (1 April).
All claims management companies (CMC) in England, Wales and Scotland will now have to demonstrate that they meet and maintain minimum standards set by the regulator.
The FCA added that all CMCs will need to apply to the watchdog for authorisation.
Permission
According to the regulator more than 900 CMCs have registered for temporary permission to continue operating while they go through the authorisation process.
It added that it has a range of tools and powers it can use if firms do not comply with the rules, including requiring a company to change its business practices, imposing a financial penalty or refusing to authorise a firm if there is serious misconduct.
The regulator published rules that will apply to all CMCs in December last year, after it listed its CMC regulation proposals last June.
According to the FCA the new regime aims to boost consumer protection and the professionalism of the sector by driving up standards in the industry.
It added that its new requirements will ensure that CMCs give people the information they need to make informed decisions.
Requirements
The new FCA requirements include:
- due diligence on lead generation and rules to prevent firms encouraging customers to make fraudulent, frivolous or vexatious claims or claims which have no good basis
- providing clear, upfront information to customers about the fees they charge and the services they will provide
- giving customers a summary document about the services they will provide before the customer signs a contract
- telling customers about free alternatives such as the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), including in advertising
- recording and retaining customer telephone calls for a year after their final contact with a customer will reduce the chances of high pressure sales techniques and support robust resolution of customer complaints
“Many CMCs play an important role in helping to secure compensation for customers, including for those who otherwise might not make a claim.”
He added: “The new regime has consumer protection and CMC professionalism at its heart.
“It will mean that customers will be protected from claims management cowboys and get a better deal.”
Conduct
Martin Milliner, claims director at LV General Insurance, commented: “The FCA has officially taken over regulation of claims management companies – this is no 1 April hoax and certainly there will be no fooling the regulator once they’ve had the chance to run their rule over the companies that have displayed poor conduct when luring honest motorists into their clutches.
“So far, around 900 CMCs have asked for temporary permission to continue trading, pending their formal authorisation process but we’d encourage consumers to report to the FCA any spam email, calls or texts from a company that isn’t authorised.”
