Marsh-owner gains approval to buy Jardine Lloyd Thompson

Purchase has been approved by the European Commission.

The £5.6bn acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (JLT) by Marsh parent Marsh & McLennan Companies has received regulatory approval from the European Commission.

Late last week Marsh stated that all of the regulatory and competition approvals needed for the completion of the transaction have been met.

Now that all of the approvals have been fulfilled, a hearing has been organised at the UK High Court for 29 March. If the court supports the takeover it is expected to close on April 1.

Proposal of acquisition

Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) agreed to buy Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (JLT) for $5.6bn (£4.3bn) in cash in September 2018.

This announcement received mixed reviews from the industry with some predicting that it would create opportunities for brokers.

The Commission had flagged some concerns around the deal with regard to aerospace operations and earlier this month JLT decided to sell their global aerospace operations to Gallagher in a deal valued at £190m .

